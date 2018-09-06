Burt Reynolds Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Burt Reynolds has died at the age of 82. US Weekly reported that Reynolds suffered from cardiac arrest. Reynolds died on September 6. The US Magazine report says “His family by his side.” TMZ also reported that Reynolds died after a heart attack, saying the actor was in Florida when he was passed. The site says that Reynolds had been rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Reynolds owned an estate in Jupiter, Florida. Reynolds was a native of Waycross, Georgia. His promising football career at Florida State University was cut short by a knee injury sustained in a car accident. From there, Reynolds moved to New York City to try his hand at acting.

In their tribute to Reynolds’, Variety wrote that his “appeal lay in his post-modern macho posture undercut by a wry self-awareness.”

1. Reynolds Was Only Ever Nominated for 1 Academy Award

The actor is due to appear in three movies that are due out in 2018 and 2019, Defining Moments, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The French Cowboy. Younger audiences likely remember Reynolds from his Oscar-nominated turn in 1997’s Boogie Nights. Reynolds fired his agent who got him the role and allegedly didn’t like the movie.

In the 1990s, Reynolds also picked up an Emmy for his sitcom, Evening Shade. Reynolds turned down Jack Nicholson’s part in Terms of Endearment. Nicholson would go on to win an Oscar for the part.

In the Tarantino helmed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Reynolds was set to play the role of George Spahn, the man who rented a ranch to Charles Manson. That ranch was later to be used as the base of operations for the Manson family murders.

2. Reynolds Said in 2010 His Heart Was a ‘Great Motor With New Pipes’

In 2010, Reynolds told CNN that he had heart surgery and now had “a great motor with brand new pipes.” Reynolds joked about his mortality in a March 2016 interview with the Palm Beach Post. The actor said, “People think I’m dying but I’m not.”

3. Reynolds Divorce From Loni Anderson Took 23 Years to Complete

Reynolds is survived by his son, Quinton Anderson Reynolds, whom he adopted during his second marriage. The famed actor was married to Judy Carne, of Laugh-In fame, from 1963 until 1965 and Loni Anderson from 1988 until 1993. Reynolds divorce from Anderson was a real Hollywood tragedy, a five-year divorce saw her accuse him of brutality, infidelity and drug use. It wasn’t until 2015 when Reynolds paid Anderson $234,794.13. Reynolds filed for bankruptcy in the mid-1990s which he said prevented him from paying the money initially.

4. Reynolds Has Called Sally Field, ‘The One Who Got Away’

Although Reynolds referred to actress Sally Field as “the one who got away” in an interview with Vanity Fair.

5. Reynolds Is Being Mourned by Some of the World’s Biggest Stars

I will never forget our dinners,laughs & gems you dropped. Meeting you was one of the greater joys of my adult life & artistic career. You were the “Man” then, now & forever in my book. 10-4 Bandit ,you’ve got nothing but open road now – love, WS. the Student. #burtreynolds 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/uhdAGjtH8H — WS (@wesleysnipes) September 6, 2018

Reynolds’ death has led to some of the world’s biggest stars taking to Twitter to pay tribute to the legendary actor. Here are some of the most poignant messages:

Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor – check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 6, 2018

I am so sorry to learn of the passing of Burt Reynolds – a true Hollywood legend. Just look at the smiles on our faces when I met Burt – he made me @RicFlairNatrBoy & @EBischoff feel like kids on Christmas morning! #RIPBurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/8z83j4HaY3 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 6, 2018

#BurtReynolds has passed away at the age of 82. pic.twitter.com/eqIJ63imQF — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) September 6, 2018

Sad to hear of the passing of legend, Burt Reynolds. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds & Clint Eastwood were fired from GUNSMOKE & RAWHIDE at the same time. Burt was told he couldn't act and Clint his neck was too skinny. In the parking lot, Burt said to Clint, "I dunno what you're gonna do, but I'm gonna take acting lessons." #RIPBurtReynolds — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 6, 2018

Not Burt Reynolds! This is too much. Give him back now!!!! — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) September 6, 2018

My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in my peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/DXzIchYDjl — Reba (@reba) September 6, 2018

Very sad to hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. He was a great actor, a philanthropist and a pioneer of the cool mustache. Thank you, Burt. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/nuuFWMSnJg — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) September 6, 2018

