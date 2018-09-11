‘Castle Rock’ Finale: What Time & Day Does It Air on Hulu?

Castle Rock’s finale airs on, Wednesday, September 12, on Hulu. But it’s actually a little more complicated than that, because depending on the time zone it might actually be airing on Tuesday night. (Yes, that’s tonight.)

The finale of Castle Rock should be released on Hulu at Wednesday at 12 a.m. Eastern. This is the same schedule that Hulu has had for previous Castle Rock episodes. But if you’re in a different time zone, you might actually be able to watch it on Tuesday night, September 11, at 11 p.m. Central/9 p.m. Pacific.

This is the same schedule that Hulu had for The Handmaid’s Tale, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday at 12 a.m. Eastern. Hulu released a total of 10 episodes for Castle Rock. And no, you can’t see Castle Rock on Netflix. It’s a Hulu original series. Like Handmaid’s Tale, it will likely eventually be available on Amazon Prime and iTunes.

We’re definitely not ready to say goodbye to this crazy-good show yet. And considering how last week’s episode turned everything upside down, fans are going to want to watch the finale as soon as it airs.

Here’s a promo for the finale:

The finale is called “Romans.” And the synopsis for the episode simply reads, “Some birds can be caged.”

The official synopsis for the entire series reads: “A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT, and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption are either set there or contain references to Castle Rock. Castle Rock is an original suspense/thriller — a first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon, while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories.”

You can watch Castle Rock on Hulu here.