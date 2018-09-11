‘Castle Rock’ Season 2: Is It Renewed & Do We Know When the Show Returns?

Hulu’s amazing new series, Castle Rock, is coming to an end with the season finale airing at midnight Eastern on September 12. Unfortunately, you’ll likely have to wait quite a while before you can see more Castle Rock. Read on for all the details.

‘Castle Rock’ Has Been Renewed for Season 2

First, the good news. Castle Rock has already been renewed for a second season. In fact, news of the renewal was announced just as episode six of Season 1 was set to premiere. This quick renewal happened because Castle Rock became Hulu’s most successful first season launch. The series also boasted the best view-through rates for a Hulu original’s first and second week. So that means the show is really rivaling Hulu’s powerhouse The Handmaid’s Tale. The show’s future is quite secure.

It May Be a Year Before Season 2 Premieres

Unfortunately, we might be waiting close to a year before Season 2 of Castle Rock premieres. Hulu has not announced a premiere date yet, but this is a good guess judging by how Hulu tends to handle its other popular series. The Handmaid’s Tale, for example, first premiered on April 26, 2017. Then Season 2 premiered almost exactly a year later on April 25, 2018. So it’s likely that Castle Rock will also premiere in about a year, probably in late July 2019.

Each Season Will Be a Self-Contained Story

We don’t have too many clues about what Season 2 will encompass. However, Dustin Thomason, showrunner and executive producer, told The Hollywood Reporter that the show would be an anthology of sorts, with each season being a self-contained story with a beginning, middle, and end.

However, he added, characters will pop up unexpectedly between one anthology and another. He said: “I think that just as the books do, we want to surprise viewers with the ways in which the stories intersect. Just as the places the characters pop up in very unexpected ways throughout the books, that’s the kind of anthology that we would like to tell. One of the things about the King universe or multiverse is that some very strange things can happen when it comes to the ways that the stories unfold, and hopefully there’ll be surprises along the way in terms of how the anthology works in that way.”

So this doesn’t mean you’ll be seeing the last of your favorite characters after the Season 1 finale.

