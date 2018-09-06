Celebrities React to Burt Reynolds’ Death on Twitter

Burt Reynolds has passed. The legendary star of films like Deliverance, The Longest Yard, and Smokey and the Bandit was found dead on Thursday afternoon from what appeared to be a heart attack. He was 82. Reynolds’ niece Nancy Lee Hess released a statement saying that the actor had been dealing with health issues, but his death was still unexpected.

Reynolds was one of the world’s biggest movie stars during the 1970s, and his legacy has inspired fellow actors and close friends to pay tribute to him.

Reynolds’ Smokey and the Bandit co-star and former girlfriend Sally Field

released a statement that read: “There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. They stay alive, even forty years later. My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy.”

Other celebrities took to Twitter and Instagram to pay their respects. Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, action stars who were peers of Reynolds during the 1980s, cited him as an inspiration. “Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer,” Schwarzenegger wrote. “He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor.”

A sad day, my friend BURT REYNOLDS Has passed away. I remember him back in 1979, he always reminded me that I should’ve cast him as Colonel Trautman in FIRST BLOOD , I said that’s… https://t.co/zlAEfpAiaP — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes. He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor – check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 6, 2018

Rest in peace to a legend and a friend. #BurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/HnmCCTv1d1 — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) September 6, 2018

I finally got to work with one of my heroes in 2006. #BurtReynolds led a really fun cast in Spokane and we laughed all day, every day he was on the set. A wry humor and a warm heart defined this wonderful man. He will be sorely missed. #RIPBurtReynolds pic.twitter.com/6ShGb2w2a6 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 6, 2018

Mark Wahlberg, who starred opposite Reynolds in Boogie Nights, wrote that he was both “a legend and a friend.” James Woods was similarly awestruck by the late Reynolds, writing: “I finally got to work with one of my heroes in 2006,” added James Woods. “#BurtReynolds led a really fun cast in Spokane and we laughed all day, every day he was on the set. A wry humor and a warm heart defined this wonderful man. He will be sorely missed.”

Other ’70s icons like Erik Estrada, Dolly Parton and Billy Dee Williams said that Reynolds’ presence, both onscreen and off, will be sorely missed. “So sad hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds,” wrote Estrada. “Such a nice man, true friend & a good soul! You left this world with wonderful memories… We will miss you my friend- RIP.”

Burt Reynolds was a friend of mine, sad to hear of his passing. — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) September 6, 2018

So sad hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds. Such a nice man, true friend & a good soul! You left this world with wonderful memories..We will miss you my friend- RIP — ERIK ESTRADA (@ErikEstrada) September 6, 2018

Check out additional tributes from those who were influenced by Reynolds’ work; including Danny Trejo, Patton Oswalt, Matthew Modine and filmmakers Kevin Smith and Edgar Wright.

Rest in peace Burt Reynolds. You were an icon and one of my heroes. -DT pic.twitter.com/0fKZhaKpuH — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds & Clint Eastwood were fired from GUNSMOKE & RAWHIDE at the same time. Burt was told he couldn't act and Clint his neck was too skinny. In the parking lot, Burt said to Clint, "I dunno what you're gonna do, but I'm gonna take acting lessons." #RIPBurtReynolds — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 6, 2018

R.I.P. Burt Reynolds, underrated as a dramatic actor (Deliverance), underrated as a director (Sharkey's Machine), but also a rare movie star that seemed to be just having an absolute ball onscreen. Nobody broke frame with a bigger gleam in his eye. "Just watch ol' Bandit run." pic.twitter.com/L4NlRyqahb — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 6, 2018

I did 2 films with Burt Reynolds. As an artist he lived in a state of tension between needing to be taken seriously while seeing the total silliness in it all. Hilarious, self-mocking & streetwise, his sly, smiling style felt like a seduction. By any measure an American original. pic.twitter.com/0AIDxZuXW8 — Peter MacNicol (@PeterMacNicol1) September 6, 2018

As THE movie star of my childhood, the Bandit stole our hearts for decades. I always loved how Burt Reynolds worked with his friends as often as he could and then showcased the fun of movie-making in the end credits of his flicks. He was true American icon. Hate to see him go… https://t.co/jaMZjJA4e8 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 6, 2018

This dude was THE dude. My dad was a drive-in movie theater manager and Burt Reynolds was the star of most of the best drive-in movies EVER made! His coolness. His smile. His laugh. His mustache! RIP #BURTREYNOLDS pic.twitter.com/BA7LchvhwP — Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) September 6, 2018

Several athletes also paid their respects to Reynolds, who played football at Florida State before becoming an actor.

“Very sad to hear about the passing of Burt Reynolds,” wrote boxer Oscar De La Hoya. “So fortunate that I got to work with him on a commercial – a true legend. You will be missed. My condolences to his family. RIP.” Other tributes from Tony Hawk and former NFL player Jarrett Payton.

Very sad to hear about the passing of Burt Reynolds. So fortunate that I got to work with him on a commercial – a true legend. You will be missed. My condolences to his family. RIP pic.twitter.com/mtKdndDWTC — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) September 6, 2018

Goodbye Burt Reynolds. I thought Hooper was the coolest in 1978, especially when Jan Michael Vincent showed up on a MotoBoard.

Thanks for all the laughs. And Boogie Nights. pic.twitter.com/sVJAWOXknm — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds and my dad were close friends. BR gave my dad this FSU leather jacket around 95. The day I committed to The #Canes, @walterpayton came home, grab the jacket & said “time to get rid of this.” RIP BR 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/M9fsQDxg5h — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 6, 2018

Lee Corso, an ESPN analyst and old friend of Reynolds, also released a statement via text that read: “Burt was a life-long friend, who was extremely close to me for the last 64 years,” Corso wrote. “We have always stayed in touch through the good and the bad times of our lives, talking about once a month for as long as I can remember.”

Reynolds also received tributes from the likes of country singer Toby Keith and NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

Lee Corso statement on Burt Reynolds’ passing: pic.twitter.com/Yu8WXlQ1th — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) September 6, 2018

“Stroker Ace was born to race”

Much respect to you Burt Reynolds. RIP pic.twitter.com/w8FlIShmIR — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) September 6, 2018

Working with Burt Reynolds was a bucket list check mark. Great guy. Icon. Hey bandit, rest peaceful. -T pic.twitter.com/eI1VzgdZVg — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) September 6, 2018

Reynolds was set to have a bit part in the upcoming Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, but he hadn’t yet shot his scenes. It is unclear who will step in for the part. Reynolds’ last film was the aptly titled The Last Movie Star, which was directed by Adam Rifkin is currently available on demand.