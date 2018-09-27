Cher’s Assistant’s Son Arrested at the Singer’s Malibu Home

Cher’s House Search Warrant being served! Cher NOT INVOLVED!! Happening in Ventura County more information at 4 on KCAL but I’m sure @KCBSKCALDesk will be talking about all day pic.twitter.com/CsRvHh1DvA — stu mundel (@Stu_Mundel) September 27, 2018

Cher’s home was the scene of a major police event on the afternoon of September 27.

TMZ reports that a group of cops, firefighters and paramedics descended on the singer’s Malibu home. The site says that one of her assistant’s sons, Donovan Ruiz, 23, has been taken into custody at the scene in relation to a drug offense. Radar Online reports that investigators believe that Ruiz has some connection to an overdose death that occurred earlier in September. The Ventura County department issued a search warrant at the home.

The assistant’s son was named by Radar by Donovan Ruiz, 23. Speaking to Sgt. Eric Buschow with the Ventura County sheriff told Radar, “Our detectives are serving a search warrant at Cher’s residence at the 25000 block of Pacific Coast Highway. The warrant is not related to Cher, but someone living in the residence other than Cher. My understanding is that it is her house but she is not the target of the search warrant. Our detectives just got on scene.”

The incident was first mentioned in a tweet from Malibu real estate agent Scotty Brown. Brown wrote on Twitter, “Somethings going on at #Cher’s home!!! Ventura police fire truck ambulance people running around.”

Cher has a long time assistant named Jennifer Ruiz. Jennifer Ruiz has been with the singer for more than 25 years, Cher told Billboard Magazine in 2017. In the article, Ruiz tells Cher not to send out a midnight tweet. Ruiz was listed as Cher’s Assistant in the credits for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Ruiz is also mentioned in Aaron Tonken’s book, King of Cons, which talked about Ruiz being forced to try and negotiate for private jets to be sent for Cher. In 2013, Cher told fans that although she sees herself retiring, Ruiz thinks she never will.

Cher is Down Under right now on a tour of Australia and New Zealand. The report of the disturbance came the day before Cher’s release her new album, Dancing Queen, which comes out on September 28.

