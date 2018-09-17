Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson Are Not Engaged

Colin Jost and girlfriend Scarlett Johansson have appeared together on SNL, as well as at the occasional Hollywood event, according to People. And, though they may walk down the red carpet together every now and then, there are no reports that they are walking down the aisle any time soon. As far as we know, they are not engaged, though Extra TV reported that Johnansson was spotted with a sparkler on her ring finger back in March 2018.

Even so, the couple has not confirmed anything.

The couple was first romantically linked in May 2017 and they appear to be going strong. Jost actually confirmed that he and Johansson were dating during a weekend update skit on Saturday Night Live. After Johansson reprised her impression of Ivanka Trump in the episode’s cold open, Jost broke the news live on the air.

When talking about Johansson to People, towards the beginning of the relationship, Jost said, “I’m very happy. I feel very lucky. She’s pretty cool … it’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome.”

According to Jost, the couple actually met on SNL, in the first place. Jost revealed that, “The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show. So, we’ve kind of known each other since then … she’s the best.”