Courtney Hadwin on AGT: How to Vote for the Semi-Finalist

Courtney Hadwin is one of the golden buzzer winners this season on America’s Got Talent and she is just a young teen. She has stunned with her vocals, along with her unique performance style. Now, she takes on the semi-finals.

For those who would like to vote for her tonight, one of the ways to do so is by phone. Her corresponding phone number tonight for AGT voting is 1-866-602-4811. At-home voters can cast their votes up to 10 times for Hadwin, during the voting window, which closes at 7 a.m. ET tomorrow morning.

With the America’s Got Talent Official App, according to NBC, you can also vote for Hadwin. The AGT app for 2018 is available via the iTunes Apple Store, as well as Google Play.

All the ways that viewers can cast their votes for Hadwin (as well as other contestants) online are by visiting NBC.com/AGTApp, NBC.com/AGTVote, and Xfinity.com/AGTVote. For online voting, fans must sign in or register in order to complete their votes.

Prior to tonight’s semi-finals, Hadwin gave a shout out to her fans on Instagram, writing, “Hi all, not long till showtime I am going to give it my all please please vote on the AGT app or on website or any other way you can I will post voting details after the show thank you so much everybody hope you like the song as much as I do.”

While Hadwin has made herself a hit on AGT, she and her family told Good Housekeeping that being on TV in the UK didn’t necessarily help her kickstart her career. Hadwin was also on The Voice Kids UK and Britain’s Got Talent, but she revealed that, “The Voice Kids UK songs were chosen for me, and I had to try and make them mine. With America’s Got Talent, I’m allowed to be myself and I like that a lot.”

And, in an interview with Hadwin’s grandfather, Tom Storey, told the Daily Mail that, “The shopkeepers and the punters love Courtney but the other buskers don’t … They keep asking her to move away because she is always the big attraction and attracts the crowd. It doesn’t go down well with them … The busking has been paying for her music lessons and for petrol money. If she wins the million pounds it will be some transformation of the family’s finances.” Storey said that the UK just “doesn’t get” Hadwin.

When reflecting on her AGT journey, Hadwin said she’s greatly enjoyed herself. She also told Good Housekeeping that, “It’s been really nerve-wracking as I want to give my best performance. But I’m still having fun at the same time.”

Hadwin is a very shy girl, but when she is on stage and performing, it’s a total transformation. She has been said to be one of the front-runners this season on the show. So, for those who want to see Hadwin go all the way, be sure to cast your votes for her tonight.

America’s Got Talent airs twice per week, on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Tomorrow night will air the live results show. Cross your fingers that Hadwin makes it through.