Lindsay Czarniak, Craig Melvin’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On Tuesday, co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb made the surprise announcement that Craig Melvin has been named the newest anchor on ‘Today’.

After Matt Lauer was fired last November, Melvin was put on the list of potential replacements. As a frequent presenter on ‘Today’, it should come as no surprise that Melvin will be rounding out the rest of the morning anchors. In a statement, the 39-year-old said, “Before we start this whole new thing I wanted to thank my parents, who sacrificed so much for me to go to school, [and] my wife and kids at home [who] give me life.”

And just who is that wife? How many kids does Melvin have? Read on for details.

1. She Is a Reporter and Has Worked for ESPN’s Sportscenter

Czarniak is an American sports anchor and reporter. She spent six years with WRC-TV, owned by NBC, before joining ESPN as a SportsCenter anchor in 2011. Czarniak left ESPN in August 2017.

When she left the network, Czarniak had been hosting the 6pm SportsCenter program for more than two years. In an interview with the Washington Post on leaving ESPN and what’s next for her career, the reporter explained that she doesn’t quite know what is waiting for her beyond ESPN. “You try to kind of compartmentalize and move on,” she said, “but the truth is that it’s really hard.”

She explains that she’s used time away from her job to spend time with family and loved ones. The Washington Post writes, “She spent time with her parents. She explored her love of art and design. She spent time with her two kids.” Sports, though, is very much Czarniak’s “love”. In February of this year, it was announced by Joe Gibbs Racing that Czarniak would join the professional stock car racing team making digital content during the Daytona 500. And in April, it was revealed that Czarniak would join CNN for a few weeks to work with the network’s sports team.

Stumbled upon this #TBThursday gem that was still in the @CNN system from my 1st day on the job in 2000! I was fresh outta school with a dream to be a journalist and a killer haircut :) 18 yrs later I am just as excited to join the CNN sports team for a few weeks starting tmrw pic.twitter.com/WQBoq1M3ia — Lindsay Czarniak (@lindsayczarniak) April 12, 2018

2. She Has Two Children with Melvin

Lindsay and Craig have two children together. Their first, a son named Delano, is four. Czarniak gave birth to the couple’s second child on November 6, 20156.

In 2017, Czarniak took her two little ones with her to host the Special Olympic World Winter Games in Austria. In an interview at the time with Mom.me, the news anchor said, “Motherhood is awesome. Right now, I’m loving this age difference (2-1/2 years) between our kiddos because, honestly, there’s something so satisfying and special about hearing my son call ‘Mommy’ and knowing that at least for this period in time, I am one of his top people. While at the same time, my daughter warms my heart every time she smiles.”

Asked how she prepared herself for working and traveling with two young children, Czarniak joked, “Prayer. Some meditation.” She continued, “I’m really excited to take my kids with me. I’m thrilled to be a part of the Special Olympics World Games coverage, but I knew it would be too long for me to be away so I’m really looking forward to the adventure. As for preps, I’m focusing on worrying about the big stuff right now, making sure I don’t forget anything big, like car seats, strollers, and I’ve chosen a guest room bed as my packing zone. We’re going to be in a ski town, so this is the perfect excuse to use the adorable baby Uggs and grab a few extra stylish outfits.”

Czarniak was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She was mainly raised in Northern Virginia, which is where she moved at the age of five. Her brother, Andrew, graduated from the US Coast Guard Academy in 2005, and currently serves in the US Coast Guard.

Lindsay’s mother, meanwhile, is a former principal at Rose Hill Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia.

3. She Was a Reporter for Nbc at the 2008 Summer Olympics

Czarniak served as a host and sportsdesk reporter for NBC at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

It was in 2006 that she was offered the position of co-host of The George Michael Sports Machine from Michael himself. During her time with Michael, she worked as a pit reporter for NASCAR Nationwide Series.

Asked if she could broadcast any game in history, what would it be and why, Czarniak says, “Easy. Washington’s 1988 Super Bowl win when Doug Williams was quarterback. My dad was covering the game, and I remember the electricity in the city. Having two biracial kids, I also now appreciate the historical significance of that accomplishment more.”

4. She Played a Role in the 2000 Indie Film ‘Aquarius’

In 2000, Lindsay played the role of Mist in the 2000 action film, Aquarius.

In 2009, she also played a cameo in the Chris Cooley-executive produced film Ghosts Don’t Exist.

Around 2010, Czarniak took acting lessons in Washington to hone her skills. The world of acting wasn’t completely knew to the reporter, however. She was involved in college level productions at James Madison University, and was even part of a dinner-theater production while working as a news reporter in Jacksonville in 2002.

5. Her Father Is a Managing Editor at USAToday.COM

Czarniak followed in her father’s footsteps in entering the industry of reporting and broadcast news. Her father worked for the sports department for a newspaper in Washington DC for 17 years. He then became the managing editor of USAtoday.com.

Czarniak has openly discussed the impact her parents and family have had on her career in a number of interviews. Speaking to Mom.me last year, Czarniak was asked when she first felt successful. She responded, “When I was a little girl. My mom and dad made me feel like I could do anything. Art was my favorite passion, and I remember their support and encouragement to do what I loved. That was everything, because I honestly felt like there was nothing I couldn’t do. That is invaluable, and I should definitely thank them more often.”