Who Will Be Eliminated First on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tonight?

Last night was the season 27 premiere of Dancing With the Stars and a whole new batch of contestants made their way into the ballroom. Some kicked the season off with great performances, while others had some difficulty. Tonight, on September 25, 2018, one of the dance couples will be eliminated and they will be the first to be sent home this season on DWTS. So, what will the results be? Who will get eliminated? Read on below for our predictions, which included recap info from last night’s 2018 premiere.

Joe Amabile and Jenna Johnson



Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile was a fan-favorite on Bachelor in Paradise, but he scored low with the judges last night on the premiere. And, he was quite hard on himself after the performance. All the judges gushed that they were rooting for him and really like him as a person, but they gave him the lowest scores of the night. Amabile, who was visibly upset, tried to suck it up and roll with the punches. To be fair, it seemed that the judges were harder on Amabile, whose performance was equal to some of the others in the competition.

We are hoping that Bachelor Nation is behind Amabile with the votes and will keep him in the competition, at least for one more week, considering he was given one of the hardest dances to execute – the Quickstep. On the DWTS premiere, Amabile said that he was eliminated on night 1 of The Bachelorette and he’s hoping the same doesn’t happen for him on Dancing With the Stars.

John Schneider and Emma Slater



Dancing With the Stars is very much about the scores, but it is also about the at-home voters. John Schneider is known for The Dukes of Hazzard and he has taken on the ballroom with pro dancer Emma Slater. Unfortunately, there wasn’t a great deal of excitement surrounding his performance, though he definitely did a good job and we’re rooting for him. There’s a good chance he won’t have the votes to put him through, especially since current popularity can definitely be a factor.

Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko



Nikki Glaser pulled off a performance that the judges described as “awkward”. Glaser had a fun spirit to her, but one of the comments she jokingly made after the performance was that she was so relieved that it was over. DWTS fans can be finicky when it comes to maintaining a positive outlook on the experience. In the past, some contestants have been voted off as soon as a little pessimism appears. But, Glaser is paired with Gleb Savchenko, who is a sexy fan-favorite. This could definitely help her with at-home viewers.

A couple others who might be in jeopardy tonight are Evanna Lynch and Danelle Umstead.

When it comes to premiere night’s scores for all the contestants, they were:

Tinashe & Brandon – 23

DeMarcus & Lindsay – 23

Juan Pablo & Cheryl – 22

Alexis & Alan – 21

Bobby & Sharna – 20

Milo & Witney – 20

Mary Lou & Sasha – 19

Evanna & Keo – 18

John & Emma – 18

Danelle & Artem – 18

Nikki & Gleb – 17

Nancy & Val – 17

Joe & Jenna – 14

Tune in to tonight’s results show at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on ABC.