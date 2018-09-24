‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 27 Cast of Contestants

Dancing With the Stars season 27 premieres tonight, on September 24, 2018, with a whole new batch of celebrities dancing their way into the ballroom. Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are back as the show’s co-hosts and all three of the longtime judges have returned as well. Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman are gearing up for another season of judging in the ballroom. When it comes to the cast of pros this season, there are many familiar faces, along with one new pro named Brandon Armstrong. Previously, fans may have seen Armstrong on the show as a dance troupe member.

As for who is competing on the show this season, read on below for the details on each contestant, along with the pro they are paired with and spoilers on their performances for the two-night premiere event.

Alexis Ren

Bobby Bones

Model Alexis Ren is on board this season and she has been paired with dancer Alan Bersten. For their first performance of the season, they are dancing the Jive to “Good Golly Miss Molly” by Little Richard. On elimination night, September 25, 2018, Ren will dance the Jive again, but this time, it will be a performance to “Shake the Room” by Gamu.

Danelle Umstead

Bobby Bones is a radio personality, who has made the rounds on music reality competitions as a mentor. Now, he is a contestant, himself, and he is matched with DWTS fan-favorite Sharna Burgess. For their first dance together, the two will perform a Jive routine to “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” by Travis Tritt. Their second performance of the season, according to ABC, is another Jive, but to the song “Gimme Some Lovin’” by The Spencer Davis Group.

DeMarcus Ware

Danelle Umstead is the first ever blind contestant on the show and she is paired with Artem Chigvintsev. She is a paralympic athlete and for her first performance on the show, she is slated to deliver a Foxtrot to “Rise Up” by Andra Day. On night two of the season, she and Chigvintsev will perform the Foxtrot again, but to “Strong Ones” by Armin van Buuren featuring Cimo Fränkel.

Evanna Lynch

NFL fans may recognize the former footballer DeMarcus Ware, who is paired up with Lindsay Arnold this season. Arnold will also be a mentor on Dancing With the Stars Junior, starting next month. For the duo’s first performance on DWTS, they will dance a Cha Cha to “Sweet Sensation” by Flo Rida. Their second performance of the season will also be the Cha Cha, but they will dance to “I Like It (Like That)” by The Blackout Allstars.

Joe “Grocer Joe” Amabile

Many may recognize actress Evanna Lynch from Harry Potter. Well, now she is in the ballroom and dancing with pro partner Keo Motsepe. Together, for their first performance of the season, they will dance the Foxtrot to “Do You Believe in Magic” by Aly & AJ. On the first elimination night, the two will again dance the Foxtrot, but will perform using the song “Rewrite the Stars” by Zac Efron & Zendaya.

John Schneider

Grocer Joe, as he’s affectionately called, is fresh off of Bachelor in Paradise and is still together with his girlfriend Kendall Long, who he met on BIP5. He was a fan-favorite in paradise and now we’ll see if he wins over America in the ballroom. Amabile is paired with Jenna Johnson this season and their first dance together is set to be a Quickstep to “Fish Out of Water” by Leo Soul. Quicksteps are often difficult, so hopefully, Amabile can keep up. His second dance of the season is also a Quickstep, but it will be to “Check It Out” by Oh the Larceny.

Juan Pablo Di Pace

Who remembers John Schneider from Dukes of Hazzard? Well, now you may end up remembering him from DWTS. This season, Schneider is paired with pro Emma Slater and their first performance is a Foxtrot to a song from Schneider’s signature film – “Good Ol’ Boys from Dukes of Hazzard” by Waylon Jennings. For his second performance this season, Schneider will deliver another Foxtrot, but to “Orange Colored Sky” by Nat “King” Cole.

Mary Lou Retton

Actor Juan Pablo Di Pace has made a name for himself as Kimmy Gibbler’s husband on Fuller House. Now, he is competing on DWTS with the help of pro veteran Cheryl Burke. Recently, Burke got engaged to longtime on and off boyfriend Matthew Lawrence and she was able to meet her long lost sister. So, it’s been quite a big year for Burke. When it comes to the couple’s first dance together this season, they are performing a Salsa to “Dinero” by Jennifer Lopez featuring DJ Khaled & Cardi B. Their second dance on night two of the show will be another Salsa to the song “Tu Sonrisa” by Elvis Crespo.

Milo Manheim

Mary Lou Retton was an Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast and now she is a DWTS contestant. Gymnasts often do well on the show, so we’ll have to see how Retton does. Retton is paired with pro dancer Sasha Farber and together, they will perform a Cha Cha to “Treasure” by Bruno Mars, for their first performance. For the couple’s second performance of the season, they are set to execute another Cha Cha, but to the song “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer.

Nancy McKeon

Milo Manheim is an actor, who is paired with pro dancer Witney Carson this season and Carson is definitely a fierce competitor. For their first dance together, the two will perform a Cha Cha to “Free Free Free” by Pitbull featuring Theron Theron. On episode 2 of the show, they will perform another Cha Cha routine, but it will be to the song “Good Feeling” by Austin French.

Nikki Glaser

Many know Nancy McKeon from her role on The Facts of Life and now, she is dancing with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy on season 27 of DWTS. On episode 1 of the season, the two will perform the Quickstep to “It Don’t Mean a Thing” by Club Des Belugas. On the first results night, the two will dance another Quickstep, but it will be to “Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina & The Waves.

Tinashe

Nikki Glaser is a stand-up comedienne, known for her insults at comedy roasts. Now, she will be bringing her sense of humor to the ballroom … at least, fans can hope. She is paired with the hunky pro Gleb Savchenko and they are set to perform a Salsa to “YES” by Louisa featuring 2 Chainz for their first dance. Their second performance of the season will be another Salsa, but to the song “Tres Deseos” by Gloria Estefan.

Tinashe is a popular singer and songwriter and now she can add dancer to that list, but we’re thinking the entertainer will have a good shot and being the winner this season … provided her rhythm in her vocals carries down to her feet. She is paired with new pro dancer Brandon Armstrong and the duo are performing a Jive to “I’m a Lady” by Meghan Trainor for their first performance of the season. Their second dance of the season will be another Jive to “Yes” by Merry Clayton.