‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 27 Cast Revealed

The season 27 cast of Dancing With the Stars has been revealed. Who will be dancing in the ballroom as a contestant, alongside some of our favorite pros?

The announcement of the new casts comes on Good Morning America, as usual, with some of the judges, host Tom Bergeron, and the DWTS troupe dancers in tow. And, prior to the announcement, a few celebrity contestants were already revealed. On the finale episode of Bachelor in Paradise, host Chris Harrison offered Joe Amabile, aka “Grocer Joe”, a spot on the show and he accepted, joking that he doesn’t know how to dance at all. On September 5, 2018, Nancy McKeon from The Facts of Life was reported as a contestant and she is paired with Val Chmerkovskiy, according to ABC.

When it comes to the pro dancers this season, most of them are familiar faces. The pros include Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe, Sasha Farber, Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Gleb Savchenko, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson and Cheryl Burke. New pro Brandon Armstrong is also on board.

Now let’s get into who is paired with which celebrities this season, as the DWTS 2018 contestants are revealed live.

Jenna Johnson is paired with … Joe Amabile

Keo Motsepe is paired with … Evanna Lynch

Sasha Farber is paired with … Mary Lou Retton

Emma Slater is paired with … John Schneider

Lindsay Arnold is paired with … DeMarcus Ware

Gleb Savchenko is paired with … Nikki Glaser

Sharna Burgess is paired with … Bobby Bones

Artem Chigvintsev is paired with … Danielle Umstead

Alan Bersten is paired with … Alexis Ren

Witney Carson is paired with … Milo Anaheim

Cheryl Burke is paired with … Juan Pablo Di Pace

Brandon Armstrong is paired with … Tinashe

Val Chmerkovskiy is paired with … Nancy McKeon

Many know Schneider from The Dukes of Hazzard, Lynch from Harry Potter and McKeon from The Facts of Life. On-air radio personality Bobby Bones got a shout out from his friend Dierks Bentley for joining the show. Di Pace got a shout out from a couple of his Fuller House co-stars, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin. McKeon heard from her Facts of Life sisters as well.

Comedienne Nikki Glaser got the opportunity to roast host Bergeron this morning, calling his the Mens Wearhouse version of Dustin Hoffman.

Dancing With the Stars is set to premiere on Monday, September 24, 2018 on the ABC network. And, when it comes to the hosts and judges, all of them are returning. Co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are back, along with judges, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba, as reported by ABC. Guest judges, of any kind, have not been announced.