Daniela Castro Arrested: Telenovela Star Jailed in Texas

Daniela Castro was arrested in San Antonio after allegedly stealing clothes from a Saks 5th Avenue store on September 28. KSAT reports that a security guard found Castro, 52, whose real name is Danielle Stefani Arellano, with stolen items in her purse after she left the store in the RIM shopping center along 5819 Worth Parkway. Castro was taken into custody at the scene.

The KSAT</a report says that a security officer in the store told police he saw Castro put clothes in her purse and then go to make exchanges at the register. The security officer said that Castro did not try to pay for the clothes in her purse. The clothing that was allegedly taken were three pairs of pants, wovens, a sweater, a skirt and sportswear. Castro was taken into custody with her husband present, he took all of her possessions besides her phone as she was taken away by police.

CBS San Antonio reports that Castro was released from custody on September 29 after posting an $800 bond. Castro’s husband is the grandson of the former Mexican president, Gustavo Diaz Ordaz. Castro’s husband is also named Gustavo Ordaz. The couple was married in the summer of 1999 and has three children together.

According to her IMDb page, Castro starred in all 62 episodes of Me Declaro Culpabable, which translates as I Plead Guilty. The show ended in 2018 and airs on Canal RCN. In 2015, Castro won the away for Best Female Antagonist at the Premios TVyNovelas awards for her role in What Life Stole From Me. In 1997, Castro won the Best Actress of the Year award at the TV Novelas. My San Antonio reports that Castro is known for inspiring memes.

