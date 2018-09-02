Darcey Silva’s Ex-Husband & Father to Her Daughters Is Frank Bollok

Darcey Silva and ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester are living out their tumultuous relationship on national television, on their second season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Silva, who has two kids of her own, got together with Meester online and then flew overseas to spend time with him. Soon, it seemed that Meester liked to have the upper hand in the relationship. This season, Meester visits Silva in her home state of Connecticut and gets to know her two daughters, Aniko and Aspen, according to Us Weekly.

When Meester finally got to meet Aniko and Aspen, it went over well, at first, but Silva started to push the concept of him being a step-father. This did not go over well with Meester, since the couple was having a major rough patch at the time. Today, they are reportedly broken up.

Aniko and Aspen are from Silva’s first marriage to ex-husband Frank Bollok. In 2006, Silva’s grandmother, Doris Ann, died at the age of 81 and Silva was listed as one of her grandchildren, along with Frank Bollok, and it appears Silva had taken on his last name in the obituary.

Frank Bollok appears to have moved on in his love life and remarried, with more kids in the family, according to his Facebook page. And, it looks like he still very much has contact with his daughters from his marriage with Silva. When it comes to some background on Bollok, his Facebook has reported that he went to the Bronx High school of Science before attending Hunter College. He then went on to become a part of sales at real estate company Douglas Elliman. Today, he is the co-owner of The Twilight Lodge.

It appears that 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days isn’t Silva’s first time on reality TV. The Things reported that Silva actually appeared as a hopeful on Million Dollar Matchmaker, with Patti Stanger, wanting to score a date with a successful man. Clearly, Silva was still looking for love after being on the match-making program.

As for Silva’s children, it appears that her daughter, Aniko, actually does some work for her and her twin sister, Stacey. On Aniko’s Facebook page, it says she works at House of Eleven, which is the company her mother and aunt own. Daughter Aspen appears to be more reserved than her mother, who showcases her life on TV, choosing to keep her Instagram account private. But, lately, Silva has chosen to make her Instagram profile private as well.

Today, in addition to working in fashion, Silva has teamed up with her sister again, but this time, for a musical duo called The Silva Twins. According to In Touch Weekly, the two are working on a single together and Silva revealed, “We decided to do our first single called ‘Lock Your Number’, which is a fun party and dance song which has a very catchy and appealing memorable hook that everyone can relate to … We are excited on how it turned out. We launched it during Miami Swim Week 2018 …” Silva also said that, “We as The Silva Twins, Darcey and Stacey are inspired to bring the ultimate feeling of confidence to ones inner being and happiness to others. This fun upbeat EDM pop/dance single makes you want to dance as soon as you hear it.”