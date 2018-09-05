Daveigh Chase: Where Is the Actress Today?

We all remember her for her frightening portrayal of Samara Morgan in the 2002 horror film The Ring, and for playing Samantha Darko in the famous cult movie Donnie Darko.

Now, actress Daveigh Chase, who also voiced Lilo in Lilo & Stitch, has found herself in handcuffs. Last month, the 28-year-old was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance in Los Angeles, according to a report from The Blast. Chase was released on a $1,000 bail. The Blast reports that she was behind bars for two hours before being let go.

Chase’s recent arrest is not her only run-in with the law to have happened over the past two years. In 2017, according to Fox, Chase was arrested on a felony charge of riding in a stolen car.

According to TMZ, she was just a passenger in the stolen BMW. The outlet wrote, “Law enforcement sources tell us even though Daveigh wasn’t driving she was booked for driving in a car without owner’s consent … which is a felony. The driver was booked for the same thing. We’re told it’s unclear who stole the car, but cops are investigating.”

In February 2017, Chase was also arrested on a warrant after leaving a man outside an LA hospital in the early morning hours. The man later died.

The Sun reports that staff at the hospital found the man lying dead and pronounced him dead; police were able to locate Chase after finding an outstanding traffic warrant against her. According to TMZ, Daveigh says she was “merely trying to get him help” by bringing him to the hospital.

When it comes to her career, is Chase still acting?

According to her IMDB, Chase is still dabbling in acting, though she doesn’t appear to be involved in as many projects as she did as a kid. This year, she appeared in the TV series King of the Golden Sun. Her last big role came in 2016, when she played the voice of Kiwako Seto in the video game Let It Die.

The biggest film she has appeared in over the past few years is Jack Go Home, also starring Rory Culkin, Britt Robertson, Lin Shaye, and Nikki Reed.

Chase has raked up quite the following on social media with 52.9k followers. Her profile links to her Tumblr page, which you can check out here.