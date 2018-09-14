Disney Princess Movies Return to Theaters: Which Films & Where to Watch

Five Disney princesses are back on the big screen this fall. Disney and AMC have teamed up to showcase five movies at participating theaters in 45 states. The Dream Big, Princess series runs September 14 through October 18. Each movie will play for one week only.

The Disney Movies and The Dates They’re Being Shown

• September 14-20: Beauty and the Beast (2017 version starring Emma Watson)

• September 21-27: The Princess and the Frog

• September 28 – October 4: Tangled

• October 5-11: Moana

• October 12-18: Cinderella (2015 version starring Lily James and Cate Blanchett)

The Dream Big, Princess Campaign Launched in 2016 With the Goal of Inspiring Young Disney Fans to Set Big Goals

Disney first launched Dream Big, Princess in 2016. The next year, it debuted a special photography campaign. The goal was to highlight girls and women doing inspiring things. According to the Disney Parks blog, the first photos featured people such as: Malala Yousafzai, the youngest speaker ever at the United Nations; the founder of the first all-women cycling team in Bamiyan, Afghanistan; and a teenage author who wrote a book on coding for children.

We love all of the photos from the #DreamBigPrincess campaign, but here are 5 of our favorites! https://t.co/kFb5iyzQ9A pic.twitter.com/3I0Qvdk0f5 — Girl Up (@GirlUp) September 27, 2017

As part of the photography campaign series, fans were encouraged to post their own pictures along with the hashtag #DreamBigPrincess. With each “like” on social media, Disney donated $1 to the Girl Up foundation. It took only five days for Disney to reach its $1 million donation goal.

New Disney Photo Campaign Captures Empowered Girls From All Over the World #DreamBigPrincess https://t.co/GfkoQJtsQb pic.twitter.com/ER6uJFlwHV — Kelly Ellison (@kellisonsocial) September 5, 2017

Girl Up is part of the United Nations foundation. According to its website the mission is to support “comprehensive programs that give adolescent girls in developing countries an equal chance for education, health, social and economic opportunities, and a life free from violence.”

Dreaming Big in 2018: Disney’s Next Mission Was to Inspire Young, Female Filmmakers in Order to Raise Money for Underprivileged Girls

Dream Big, Princess has another $1 million donation project in the works. Disney selected 21 girls and women across 13 countries to produce short films. The filmmakers were instructed to create movies about the women in their lives who inspire them and push them to pursue their dreams.

Each film will be shared on Disney’s social media pages. Again, for each “like,” Disney will donate $1 to the Girl Up foundation, with a total possible donation of $1 million. The first movie will be posted on October 10, with the campaign running through November 20. Disney will stop counting “likes” after that date.