‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 27 Voting: How to Watch for DWTS

Another season of Dancing With the Stars is here and America’s votes are essential when it comes to keeping your favorite contestants in the competition. Get the rundown on how to vote for the season 27 cast members below.

Fans can vote via phone or online at ABC.com and each contestant has their own personalized phone number for you to call. The phone numbers for premiere night are:

Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten: 1-800-868-3401

Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess: 1-800-868-3402

Danelle Umstead & Artem Chigvintsev: 1-800-868-3403

DeMarcus Ware & Lindsay Arnold: 1-800-868-3404

Evanna Lynch & Keo Motsepe: 1-800-868-3405

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile & Jenna Johnson: 1-800-868-3406

John Schneider & Emma Slater: 1-800-868-3407

Juan Pablo Di Pace & Cheryl Burke: 1-800-868-3408

Mary Lou Retton & Sasha Farber: 1-800-868-3409

Milo Manheim & Witney Carson : 1-800-868-3410

Nancy McKeon & Val Chmerkovskiy: 1-800-868-3411

Nikki Glaser & Gleb Savchenko: 1-800-868-3412

Tinashe & Brandon Armstrong: 1-800-868-3413

If you are voting online, you must be located in the U.S. or Puerto Rico and at least must be 18 years old.

When voting online, ABC reports that viewers will, “Choose your favorite couples below and hit the “save votes” button in hopes of getting them one step closer to the Mirrorball Trophy.” Each user is allowed 13 votes during premiere night, because there are 13 contestants. The voting window will remain open from 8 p.m. ET – 4 a.m. ET.

The show is airing twice per week this season and the first results show is tomorrow night, on September 25, 2018. During the results show, there will be a five-minute live vote after all of the eligible couples perform. It will only be available in eastern and central time zones and will be strictly done online. The elimination will then be based on results of the live vote, previous votes and the judges’ scores.

Both voting methods will be made available again once the October 1, 2018 episode airs. And, when voting online, make sure to log in or sign up to an ABC account. For those who are having trouble with an existing ABC account, you may have to validate your email address via a confirmation email. Click sign in to get started.