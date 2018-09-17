E! Red Carpet Emmy Awards 2018: Network Guide to the Emmys

The E! Network is a huge presence on the red carpet of awards shows and they tend to build a large suite of television content around each event that they cover. So, for E! red carpet fans out there, we have the full rundown of their Emmys coverage for today and tomorrow as well. Check out the host info, start times and programming rundown below.

E! Countdown to the Red Carpet

The 2018 E! Countdown to the Red Carpet is a pre-arrivals gathering of E! hosts, style experts and special guests. Prior to the actual red carpet arrivals, this program provides an inside scoop at some of the fashions to expect and entertainment news for the evening. This year’s program airs from 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT – 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on the E! Network. Kristin Cavallari, Brad Goreski, The Real co-host Jeannie Mai, pop culture personality Nina Parker, E! correspondent Kristin Dos Santos and “The Rundown’s” Erin Lim.

E! Live from the Red Carpet: The 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards

The official description of this year’s E! red carpet programming special for the arrivals describes the show as, “Extensive multiplatform coverage of the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards; capturing every spontaneous moment of the night and delivering the most fun and authentic celebrity conversations with the industry’s hottest names.” Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy will headline the arrivals on E!, as the red carpet hosts.

While the red carpet airs, there will be an online event at the same time. In a statement released by E!, “As part of the network’s second screen live coverage, E! will introduce its first-ever “E! Stream the Red Carpet” digital show on Twitter at @enews in conjunction with “Live From the Red Carpet” beginning at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT, featuring Jeannie Mai, Brad Goreski, and Kristen Dos Santos. Presenting a unique opportunity for fans to comment on the red carpet arrivals and fashion in real-time and interact with E!’s panel of Hollywood experts reporting from the red carpet, “E! Stream the Red Carpet” puts viewers right in the middle of all the Emmys excitement.”

E! After Party: The 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards

By 11 p.m., the E! After Party special will air, with E! hosts dishing on the most memorable moments from the Emmys, along with the standouts in fashion. For the after party special, the network will highlight some of the night’s biggest winners and stars. Zuri Hall, Morgan Stewart, celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, Nina Parker and Brendan Schaub will host the special, covering the biggest moments of the night, fashion highlights and memorable speeches.

E! News

Picking back up tomorrow, on September 18, 2018, as usual, E! News will air at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET/PT. This edition will give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the Emmys and focus on moments that at-home watchers didn’t get to see. If you would like to watch E!’s Emmys coverage, but you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of E! on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including E!. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

E! is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.