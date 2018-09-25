Earl Sweatshirt Teases New Music Coming Soon

It’s been a while since Earl Sweatshirt has put out some new music. As of late, he’s been nothing more than a frequent collaborator in the industry. The last time we’ve seen a full body of work from Earl was when he dropped “I Don’t Like Sh*t, I Don’t Go Outside” back in in 2015. Now, it might be time for a change as his fans caught on to a tweet that he quickly deleted, indicating that something was coming soon.

Earl fans flocked over to Reddit on Tuesday morning to discuss his mysterious tweet that said “the vibes…SRS COMING SOON THE WAIT IS ALMOST OVER!!” followed by two emojis. Fans joked that Earl’s album better be on the same level of Frank Ocean’s “Blonde” album, which kept fans begging for music for over three years as well. But of course, they don’t want the same build up as Ocean, which had fans watching a mysterious live stream for hours at a time.

As of right now, Earl hasn’t confirmed what the wait is for exactly, but after a three-year hiatus, we can only assume that a full-length album should be on the way. According to Hot New Hip, the assumption of a new album is nothing more than speculation from fans. Right now, Earl fans can only look forward to The Alchemist’s new EP, which has Earl as a featured artist. Along with Blackthought, Westside Gunn, Conway, and Roc Marciano.