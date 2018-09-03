Elizabeth Hurley Pairs See-Through Lace Top With Leather Jacket

Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram on Monday, September 3, to share a picture of herself wearing a popular style combination; lace and leather. The actress rocked a casual look that included a see-through, cream-colored lace top and a pair of blue jeans. She completed the look with a brown leather jacket, that featured ruffles on the front and super trendy bell-sleeves. You can check out the photo below.

Based on Hurley’s tags, it appears as though she’s wearing Roberto Cavalli, a popular Italian fashion designer. Hurley also tagged Belvoir Castle in the caption of the post. Belvoir Castle is the home of the Duke & Duchess of Rutland. While Hurley may have not had a meeting with the Leicestershire-based family, Belvoir Castle is a popular place for several events, including dinner parties and weddings.

Hurley’s casual outfit pretty much solidified that she was not at a wedding. Instead, the actress was on-hand to open a renovated shopping complex inside the grounds, according to the Daily Mail. She wore a knee-length purple dress to the event and appears to have changed into her more casual outfit after the grand re-opening. Hurley brought her 16-year-old son, Damian along with her to the event.

Hurley has been spending much of her summer out on the open ocean, enjoying time on a yacht. As previously reported by Heavy, the actress has been frequently uploading snapshots of herself wearing bathing suits from her very own line.

“Actress and model Elizabeth Hurley has an obsession with beachwear, which she credits in part to growing up in rainy England where she never leaves the house without an umbrella. Elizabeth is involved in every aspect of the business from design through to manufacture and marketing,” reads an excerpt from her website.