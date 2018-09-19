Emily Ratajkowski Wears See-Through Dress With High Slit

Emily Ratajkowski posted a photo of herself out with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, on Instagram, on Wednesday. The actress and model was wearing a see-through dress with a high front slit as she walked next to her beau. EmRata carried her dark-colored clutch at her waist, perhaps making sure it blocked the camera lens from any kind of wardrobe malfunction.

That said, Ratajkowski isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her body. In fact, she has posted near-nude photos on Instagram in the past and is always pushing the envelope when it comes to showing too much skin.

Ratajkowski captioned the photo with one simple emoji; the diamond ring. Of course, she was symbolizing her marriage — which occurred earlier this year. According to Harper’s Bazaar, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard tied the knot at City Hall in New York City. You can check out the photo below.

It’s unknown when the photo was taken, but the candid shot was likely taken by the ever-present paparazzi. While there was plenty of praise for EmRata’s look, several people couldn’t help but comment on her husband’s outfit, which was far more casual. As you can see in the photo above, Bear-McClard was wearing a pair of cargo-type pants and a hooded sweatshirt.

“You got to teach your man how to dress, no?” asked one Instagram user.

“Haha where did you find this scrub… He looks so washed up in every photo,” echoed another.

“You’re waaaaaaaay too hot for him. Look at this guy. Smh,” added another.

Bear-McClard’s sweatshirt was a nod to the production company that he co-owns with Joshua and Ben Safdie. The company, Elara Pictures, is known for producing films like Good Time and Heaven Knows What, which was released in 2014.