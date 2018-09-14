Twitter Reacts to Eminem’s MGK Diss ‘Killshot’

After a week of speculation as to whether their feud was over, Eminem has released a diss track aimed at Machine Gun Kelly. The track, titled “Killshot,” is a response Kelly’s diss “Rap Devil,” where he chastised Em for being old and out of touch with his fans. Now the famed emcee has fired back, and he’s got plenty to say.

Eminem clowns Kelly, or MGK, for having a funny hairstyle and inferior record sales despite being twenty years his junior. “Stan, Stan, son, listen, man, dad isn’t mad / But how you gonna name yourself after a damn gun and have a man bun?” Listen to the full track below.

Eminem Mocks MGK for Biting His Style & Selling Less Albums

“Your reply got the crowd yelling Woo,” he adds. “So before you die let’s see who can out-petty who / With your corny rhymes / Ow, Kelly, ooh, but I’m 45 and I’m still outselling you / By 29 I had three albums that had blew.”

Naturally, social media has had a field day with “Killshot.” Many feel that Eminem washed MGK in terms of bars, and that the latter was foolish to even respond in the first place. Check out some of the best reactions below.

Mgk when he hears Eminem’s response to rap devil #killshot pic.twitter.com/NP3wDs8t1p — Adam Pheasey (@AdamPheasey) September 14, 2018

#KILLSHOT

Eminem:"So long I'm still shady you will live under my shadow"

Mgk: pic.twitter.com/AzfRErIIIb — dayStar🎈 (@MuhammadHamiss1) September 14, 2018

Eminem saying he’s got more fans than MGK in his own city is a stab you can’t heal from 😂😭 #killshot pic.twitter.com/MRWH5DGAiK — MPE (@LMervz) September 14, 2018

"with your corny lines 'slim you're old' ow, kelly oh, but I'm 45 an still out selling you!" 😂🐐 #KILLSHOT pic.twitter.com/tBggNepAdv — ᴱᴹᴵᴺƎᴹ ᴮᴱᴸᴵᴱᵛᴱᴰ #KAMIKAZE (@EminemBelieved) September 14, 2018

When Machine Gun Kelly listens to the Eminem diss #KILLSHOT pic.twitter.com/geFJnBvx9w — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) September 14, 2018

Eminem References MGK’s Failed Romance With Halsey

The most shocking diss on “Killshot,” however, may be when Eminem talks about MGK’s failed romance with singer Halsey, and the fact that she’s currently dating fellow rapper G-Eazy. “We can all see you’re f*cking salty cause young Gerald’s balls deep inside of Halsey.”

MGK and G-Eazy are also engaged in a feud, with the former releasing a freestyle diss and the latter putting out a Soundcloud record titled “Bad Boy.” While more comparable than the MGK and Eminem matchup, many feel that Eazy came out on top.

Eminem : Had to give you a career to destroy it MGK : #KILLSHOT pic.twitter.com/VXgwU2lFPB — muhammed (@drmed181) September 14, 2018

Twitter Has Taken to Calling MGK ‘Water Gun Kelly’

Eminem pointed out that MGK also complimented him on his “Rap Devil” track, rather than just attack him. “Wait… you just dissed me? I’m perplexed,” he raps. “Insult me on a line compliment me on the next / I’m really sorry you want me to have a heart attack.”

Em goes on to belittle MGK’s affiliation with Diddy, his boss over at Bad Boy Records. “The day you put out a hit’s the day Diddy admits that he put the hit out that got Pac killed.” He adds, “Oh, and I’m just playin’, Diddy. You know I love you.”

Many Twitter users have already predicated that MGK’s reign as a popular rapper is over. Some have even taken to calling him Water Gun Kelly instead of Machine Gun Kelly, as an indicator of how ineffective they found his diss to be.

“Had to give you a career to destroy it” RIP Water Gun Kelly 😭 https://t.co/kz0FZNkCkY — L.A.T.E.E.F.A.H (@Iam_Dayzhen) September 14, 2018

This is a better diss in 2 lines than machine gun Kelly did in the whole track

Eminem bodybagged him #KILLSHOT pic.twitter.com/qoNPSmpwCJ — Tony Walters (@Carmonte) September 14, 2018

Someone in the YouTube comments said that Machine Gun Kelly’s new name is Water Gun Kelly 😭#KILLSHOT pic.twitter.com/eli8ev0NkB — Yuh Mudda Coconut Oil ✨🇬🇩 (@QueenTaige) September 14, 2018

Machine Gun Kelly got the Apple emoji update treatment from Eminem. He went from machine gun Kelly to water pistol Kelly real quick. — PFV (@mattPFV) September 14, 2018

The feud between Eminem and MGK dates back to 2012, when the latter tweeted that Eminem’s daughter Hailie (who was 16 at the time) was “f*cking hot.” Em spoke about the feud during a recent interview with Sway.

“You know you go down a f*cking wormhole of YouTube?,” he said. “So I see, ‘Machine Gun Kelly talks about Eminem’s daughter.’ So I’m like, ‘What the f*ck?’ Then he starts doing a press run about Hailie,” he remembers. “I’m like, ‘What the f*ck?’ Yo, my man better chill.”

Em continued, explaining the disadvantages of beefing with MGK: “As irrelevant as people say I am in hip-hop — I make them bigger by getting into this thing, where I’m like, ‘I want to destroy him.’ But I also don’t want to make him bigger. Because now you’re a f*cking enemy. I’ll leave it at that. I’m not sure exactly what I’m going to do at this point right now.”