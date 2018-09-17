Emmys 2018 Awards Time & Channel

The 2018 Emmy Awards air tonight, on a Monday, rather than a Sunday and we have all the details on what to expect. Read on for the channel info, what time to watch the show, how to view the red carpet arrivals and more details below.

EMMYS 2018 TIME & DATE: The Emmy Awards usually air on a Sunday night, though they have, on occasion, aired on a Monday. This year’s Emmys air on Monday, September 17, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and run until 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT, though they are notorious for running late, over the time slot. The 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place over the weekend.

EMMYS 2018 CHANNEL: The 2018 Emmys air on the NBC network. Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC is in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations by clicking here.

HOW TO WATCH EMMYS 2018 ONLINE: For those who cannot watch the awards show in full on TV, there are several options for you to watch the show online. Whether you do or do not have cable, find your options and simple instructions here.

EMMY AWARDS 2018 NOMINATIONS INFO: The program with the most nominations this year, is The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, with a total of nine nominations. Atlanta and The Handmaid’s Tale follow right behind with eight. And, Game of Thrones has seven nominations for 2018.

EMMY AWARDS 2018 PRESENTERS: This year’s presenters for the Emmys are Patricia Arquette, Alec Baldwin, Eric Bana, Angela Bassett, Samantha Bee, Bobby Berk, Connie Britton, Rachel Brosnahan, Karamo Brown, Millie Bobby Brown, Benicio del Toro, Michael Douglas, Tina Fey, Claire Foy, Tan France, Hannah Gadsby, Ilana Glazer, Kit Harington, Taraji P. Henson, Abbi Jacobson, Jimmy Kimmel, Kate McKinnon, Tracy Morgan, Elisabeth Moss, Bob Odenkirk, Sandra Oh, Sarah Paulson, Antoni Porowski, Issa Rae, RuPaul, Andy Samberg, Matt Smith, Ben Stiller, Jonathan Van Ness, and Constance Wu.

EMMYS 2018 HOSTS: Colin Jost and Michael Che, of Saturday Night Live, are hosting this year’s event. SNL producer Lorne Michaels is producing the Emmys, along with Ian Stewart. When talking about preparations for the awards show, according to Us Weekly, Che said that it has been “mad fun”. And, according to Che’s Instagram stories, he has thought about the bad, along with the good, but, in the end, what’s the worst that could happen? Che wrote online that, “Worst case scenario, you don’t like a joke. That’s it. That’s all that can happen. Of the thousands of jokes being told on TV at any given time, you might not like 12 we tell. That’s the absolute worst case scenario.”

EMMYS 2018 LOCATION: The Emmy Awards is presented by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and is held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

EMMYS 2018 RED CARPET INFORMATION: There are several red carpet pre-shows and arrivals coverage programs airing. At 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC will air a red carpet pre-show, just before the actual awards begins. The E! network begins airing Emmys coverage as early as 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT, with their countdown program to the Emmys. This is followed up by the actual Live! From the Red Carpet coverage. Wired has also reported that PeopleTV will be airing red carpet coverage, beginning at 6 p.m. ET.