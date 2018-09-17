Emmys 2018 Red Carpet Rundown

The 2018 Emmys celebrate the 70th anniversary of the awards show tonight, on September 17, 2018. The awards show airs live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT until 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT, though the show is known to run over in time. For those who are more interested in the celebrities and fashion for the big event, there are several red carpet shows airing both on television and online. To learn more about each of the red carpet pre-shows, what time they air, how to watch each of them, and additional details, read on below.

E! Live From the Red Carpet

The E! Live From the Red Carpet special airs from 6 p.m. ET – 8 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT – 5 p.m. PT. It features spontaneous moments on the red carpet, celebrity interviews and fashion coverage. Prior to the red carpet special, the E! Countdown to the Red Carpet airs from 4:30 p.m. ET – 6 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT – 3 p.m. PT. E! will also show an after party special about tonight’s Emmys, from 11 p.m. ET – 12 a.m. ET.

All of this coverage airs on the E! network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of E! on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including E!. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

E! is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

PeopleTV’s Emmy Awards Red Carpet

People TV will air coverage of the red carpet at tonight’s Emmy Awards online as well. People will also feature a Twitter simulcast from @People.

According to Entertainment Weekly, EW has teamed up with People to make this pre-show come to life. PeopleNow’s host Jeremy Parsons, People deputy editor JD Heyman, PeopleTV’s Lola Ogunnaike, Entertainment Weekly’s digital staff editor Gerrad Hall, and Chatter’s Rocsi Diaz are hosting the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live pre-show. In addition to PeopleTV, the red carpet event will be shown on PEOPLE.com, EW.com, InStyle.com, Time.com, Facebook Live, and YouTube Live.

NBC’s 70th Emmy Awards Arrivals Special

This year’s awards show airs on the NBC channel, so, for a half hour prior to show time, NBC will feature an arrival special. The coverage will feature celebrities on the red carpet, along with interviews and will air from 7:30 – 8 p.m. ET/PT. According to Wired, NBC is airing the red carpet live online, as well as on the NBC App and it is available via iOS and Android, along with Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Xbox, and Samsung TV. NBC is also available on other streaming devices and can be streamed on Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

For all your cable-free live streaming options on how to watch NBC’s red carpet special, as well as the full awards show itself, you can find simple instructions here.