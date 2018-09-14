Frank Ocean & Travis Scott Beef Over ‘Astroworld’ Auto-Tune

Frank Ocean has issued a cease and desist letter to Travis Scott over the vocals on the song “Carousel” from the album, Astroworld. TMZ speculates that Ocean, who was angry at the changes made to the song, is upset at his voice being auto-tuned. Ocean’s anger is falling on deaf ears, according to TMZ, because Scott has no interest in changing the song. Even though Ocean now has his lawyers involved.

The beef allegedly goes back to August, when Scott was about to release Astroworld. In terms of beefing, Ocean might need to get in line as Nicki Minaj was the first rapper to hate on Scott. Minaj, who released her album “Queen” on the same week as Scott released Astroworld, accused Scott of exploiting his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and their baby, to promote his record. It was Scott’s album that won the battle, appearing at No.1 on the Billboard charts.

At the time of writing, the video for “Carousel” has been watched over 3 million times on YouTube. According to TMZ, Ocean’s pitch “is noticeably higher in the third verse than in the chorus.” In their review of the album, Spin called “Carousel,” the “brightest attraction in Travis Scott’s Astroworld. The review called Ocean’s participation “understated and sweet.”

woke up this morning realizing fuck the verse i work on a beat with frank and mike #lifegoal — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) April 23, 2017

This isn’t the first time the pair has collaborated, in 2017 they recorded the song, “Lens,” together:

Also in 2017, Vogue reported that Ocean and Scott were working together on “designer music” for Saint Laurent.

