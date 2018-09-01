G-Eazy & Halsey Dating Rumors: Are They Back Together?

After a lengthy and public split, it looks as though G-Eazy and Halsey may have reconciled. The former couple appeared onstage together at Eazy’s New Jersey concert on Friday, and capped off a performance of their song “Me, Myself & I” with a passionate kiss. This has led many to speculate as to whether they’re back together.

Are G-Eazy & Halsey Dating?

At the current time, the answer appears to be no. That said, the former couple has hinted at the possibility of reconciling in the near future. They were clearly comfortable with one another onstage, as shown by the photos that G-Eazy posted on Instagram that showed them getting close.

“Make some noise for the most beautiful woman on this planet right now,” he said during their performance. After their performance was over, he again praised his ex, saying: “Make some mother f**king noise for the queen, Halsey.”

This PDA comes shortly after G-Eazy and Halsey were spotted holding hands while leaving Post Malone’s 2018 VMAs after-party a week ago. A source for E! Online said that the former couple have “been in touch since their split” and that “they consider each other family and are on good terms now, but not fully back together.”

“They knew they were both going to be out and about after the VMAs and it was planned to meet up after they made the rounds at the VMAs parties,” the source added. “They wanted to do their own things during the night and didn’t want to cause too much of a commotion by them being together, but left hand in hand after the Post Malone party at Avenue and went back to G-Eazy’s hotel to continue the night. They are being casual right now, but are definitely working on things. They are both hoping they can have a healthy friendship, if anything.”

Their onstage reunion also comes on the heels of G-Eazy’s recent feud with Machine Gun Kelly. Halsey was seen with Kelly shortly before her split from G-Eazy, and now, MGK has accused the latter of trying to steal his style during his Hot 97 Freestyle. “Let’s just keep it G. Only Eazy I f**k with is E,” he raps. “I seen he dyed his hair and got a hanging earrings. I f**ked his girl now he look like me, this sh*t is over bearing.” Check it out below.

G-Eazy clapped back with the diss track “Bad Boy,” where he clowns Kelly for not having as many radio hits as him. “MGK please stop trolling me, get over me,” he raps. “You wanna be me, you’re mad that you’re not as big as me.”

“I’m everywhere, I’m your nightmare, you can’t get rid of me,” he continues. “Call a Uber, turn on the radio, imagine hearing me. Him & I’s on, mad you’re listening to Halsey sing to me… Your shots just graze me, I’m standing, they put a hole in me, I answer to no one, nobody can get control of me, MGK please stop trolling me, get over me.”

Listen to the full song below.