Gabriel Chavarria as Miguel on ‘The Purge’

The movie versions of The Purge swept the nation, so it should come as no surprise that the story was adapted into a television series.

The Purge TV series was first announced in April 2017 with a ten-episode premiere.

The star of the new series is Gabriel Chavarria, who will play Miguel. The character of Miguel is a US Marine and returns home on Purge Night after receiving a strange message from his sister, Penelope.

And just who is Chavarria? The actor, 29, got his start in 2007 in the show Freedom Writers. He’s since held roles in TV shows like Southland, Prime Suspect, Chris/tina, and Major Crimes.

Chavarria played Jacob Aguilar in East Los High, and now stars as Miguel in The Purge.

What does he do in his free time? According to his Instagram, Chavarria is also a head coach at West Coast Elite FC, a group “commited to develop all its young athletes to their highest physical, emotional and skill potential, instilling a passion for soccer.”

Rounding out the cast are Jessica Garza as Miguel’s sister, Penelope. Hannah Emily Anderson as Jenna, Colin Woodell as Rick, and Reed Diamond as Diamond.

And how have reviews for the show been, so far? According to the New York Times, the first three episodes of the show “dial back both the social commentary and the splatter-happy action and violence from their cinematic levels.”

Put simply, “The films had a simple but effective structure — about half setup and half exploitation blowout — that can’t be effectively recreated on TV.”

The Purge airs Tuesdays on USA at 10pm ET/PT.