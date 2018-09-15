Gabriel ‘G-Rod’ Rodriguez Says Machine Gun Kelly’s Bodyguards Beat Him Up

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez says that Machine Gun Kelly’s bodyguards beat the hell out of him after Rodriguez confronted MGK over his feud with Eminem. TMZ posted a video of Rodriguez approaching Kelly in a bar in Atlanta on September 14. In the clip, Rodriguez repeatedly calls the rapper a “pussy,” an apparent reference to the diss-battle that MGK is in with Eminem.

Rodriguez, 40, an actor who has appeared in Ozark, Ballers and NCIS, told TMZ that after the video stops recording, that’s when Kelly’s bodyguards got involved. The incident died down then, Rodriguez says. When the actor was returning to his hotel, Rodriguez says he was confronted by Kelly and his bodyguards again. The cops showed up at this point, which infuriated Kelly even further and he began cussing at the officer, Rodriguez told TMZ. Rodriguez said he told the cop that if a black or Latino person had acted that way to an officer, they would be tased or worse.

Rodriguez Is Preparing a Lawsuit; But Says He’ll Call it Off if MGK Agrees to Fight in the Octagon ‘Without Goons’

The cops left but the confrontation continued into the hotel lobby. Rodriguez said he offered to fight each of Kelly bodyguards one-by-one but was jumped instead. Rodriguez was treated at a nearby hospital for facial injuries.

TMZ says the surveillance video of the beatdown shows Rodriguez being punched and kicked while he’s on the ground after being bodyslammed.

Rodriguez went on to tell TMZ that he is preparing to file a lawsuit against Kelly. He added, “I will drop the lawsuit if we both sign waivers and meet in an octagon and go man-to-man without goons or weapons.” Rodriguez made a similar promise on his Twitter page. On his Twitter bio, Rodriguez calls himself a “Professional Head Basher.” In one online profile, Rodriguez cites martial arts and bodybuilding among his interests. Kelly has yet to comment publicly on the alleged altercation.

Rodriguez Discovered His Love of Acting While Interviewing for a Border Patrol Job

According to his IMDb page, Rodriguez is a native of Venezuela who moved to the United States in his youth. He discovered his love of acting while interviewing for a position as a U.S. Border Patrol agent, following in his father’s footsteps. During the interview, Rodriguez was required to act out different scenarios, the interviewer complimented his abilities, and he never looked back.

Rodriguez has two roles upcoming, one in Josh Hartnett’s Inherit the Viper and another in Samuel L. Jackson sequel to 2000’s Shaft reboot. Rodriguez discussed his unconventional career path in a lengthy interview with The Man Cave Chronicles.

This Is Just the Latest Development in the MGK/Eminem Feud

In September 2018, Machine Gun Kelly released the song, “Rap Devil,” in response Eminem’s song, “Not Alike.” Eminem took aim at Kelly in his song, so Kelly responded. MGK accuses Eminem of attempting to sideline Kelly’s career over comments Kelly made on Twitter in 2012 about Eminem’s daughter, Hailie. In defending his diss track, Kelly tweeted, “standing up for not just myself, but my generation. [I’m] doing the same shit you did back in your day.”

Eminem would then go on to respond to Kelly with the song, “Killshot.” In which he says, “But I’m 45 and I’m still outselling you / By 29 I had three albums that had blew / Now let’s talk about somethin’ I don’t really do / Go in someone’s daughter’s mouth stealin’ food.” Later, Eminem compares Kelly to rappers Benzino and Ja Rule, whom Eminem feuded with in the early 2000s. Eminem tells MGK that he ended their careers after they were involved in a diss feud.

