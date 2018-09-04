How to Watch Giuliana Rancic Back at E News Online

Giuliana Rancic became the face of E! News, along with Ryan Seacrest, for over a decade, until she made the decision to leave the show in 2015. But, she continued to make appearances, as a host on red carpet events like the Oscars and Golden Globe Awards. As for why she decided to quit, Rancic told Moneyish that, “I was the main anchor for many years. It was an amazing job. I was like, ‘everything is perfect. I shouldn’t feel this way,’ but I literally felt like I wasn’t growing and I had to do something else. You feel it. Even if the money is good.” Rancic insisted that her decision to leave was on her own terms and not because of the racial controversy and rumors surrounding her in the few months leading up to her departure.

Rancic had also initially told Fox that she was leaving E! News to focus on her family. She stated that, “I think as a working mom, we’re pulled in a lot of different directions and of course we want to be there for our family and for our job, and I think for me it was all about finding that balance. There have been times in my life when I had to scale back from the work because I wanted to be with my family, and I felt that that’s where I needed to be and where I wanted to be and that was OK.”

In June 2018, it was announced that Rancic would be returning to the program, as a lead anchor again, as reported by Fox News. In the statement about her return, Rancic said, “Returning to host E! News is every bit as thrilling to me today as it was 16 years ago when I joined the show and embarked on this wonderful career. Co-hosting alongside one of my best friends, Jason Kennedy, with one of the most talented teams in entertainment journalism, makes this move even more special. I can’t wait to reconnect with the E! News audience and go on this journey together once again.”

John Najarian, the executive VP and GM of news and digital at the E! network, dished to The Hollywood Reporter about bringing Rancic back to E! News. Najarian said that, “Giuliana is an incredibly charismatic and well respected entertainment journalist. As a longtime member of the E! family, it’s exciting to welcome her back home to E! News. While E! News has seen massive growth across digital and social, we have also continued to expand and elevate our television coverage, and Giuliana is an excellent addition to our weeknight series, which remains the most-watched entertainment news franchise with young women.”

Rancic will continue to host E! Live From the Red Carpet specials, in addition to her E! News hosting gig.