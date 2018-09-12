Grayston Leonard, Bekah Martinez’s Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Big news, Bachelor nation. Bekah Martinez, who soared to fame for her blunt personality on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, is pregnant with boyfriend Grayston Leonard.

Who is Leonard? How long have they been dating? Here’s what you need to know.

1. They Have Been Dating for Seven Months

Martinez has been dating Leonard for seven months now. They met through mutual friends.

Speaking to PeopleTV’s Chatter in early August, Bekah said, “We just hit it off.”

It was only three months into their relationship that she learned she was going to have a child with Leonard.

Bekah tells Pure Wow that the news came as a shock. “I was in disbelief and thought, ‘Is this really happening?’… I immediately called Grayston and then went across the street to the Dollar Tree and bought two more pregnancy tests. They, of course, were both positive.”

2. He Has Not Watched Her on ‘the Bachelor’

Leonard has chosen not to watch Martinez on The Bachelor. Martinez tells People TV’s Chatter, “His friends were like, ‘Dude, are you gonna watch it?’… And he was like, ‘No, I don’t want the show affecting my opinion of who I know her to be.’”

She continued, “We’re just keeping it on the DL… Didn’t want a bunch of people speculating and chiming in on the Internet. And also, you don’t want it to be one of those things where you’re with somebody for two months and then post stuff about it and then break up and have to deal with all that.”

Is Grayston getting used to life with a reality star girlfriend? Martinez says, “He’s pretty familiar with it now, but it definitely is weird, especially when we travel out of state… I think people in L.A. are a lot more chill. We were in Utah and Colorado, and people don’t quite have the same sense of personal space there.”

3. Leonard Is the Founder of Long Beach Rising Climbing Gym

Leonard is the founder of Long Beach Rising Climbing Gym, which is set to open in 2019. The gym’s Instagram account describes it as a “premier Bouldering Facility offering Yoga, Fitness, Sauna and Coffee.”

While the gym’s Instagram account has 385 followers to date, pictures have yet to be posted. The athlete seems to be very into health and fitness, with his Twitter account bio reading, “#1 Touring EDM Rock Climbing/Fitness Coach/Dietitian making sure @borgore is swol as f***.”

Bekah and Grayston’s baby is due in January 2019. They have yet to reveal the gender.

A source tells E! News, “She is really excited to share this news with everyone and says she is ready for this new and exciting chapter.”

The outlet reports Martinez as saying that the first trimester was “a little rough”, but things have gotten better.

4. Bekah Says He Is ‘Fully Embracing Fatherhood’

While Bekah tells Pure Wow that Grayston was, at first, a bit nervous about becoming a father, he has since embraced the role.

“He immediately started researching prenatal vitamins and then presented me with the top four options to choose from,” she says. “He’s been really into finding resources and reading books about pregnancy. He stepped up to the plate and it just makes me feel that much better about starting this new chapter in my life with him.”

Bekah admits that she has known for a while that she wants to become a mother. “It’s the one thing that I’ve known with certainty for so long. I’ve gone back and forth on the idea of marriage and relationships, but I’ve always felt sure that I want to be a mom.”

5. It’s Unclear If the Two Are Married

It’s unclear if Bekah and Grayston are married.

On September 5, Grayston uploaded an Instagram picture and captioned it, “After 48 hours of marriage, I am foregoing a life with Rebekah for an annulment. she’s not happy about it.”

While some fans have commented asking if they really are married, others are convinced it’s just a joke.

READ NEXT: Andrew Wardle: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

