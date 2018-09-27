Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 Cast Spoilers

Grey’s Anatomy is finally here, and tonight’s premiere is expected to be jam-packed with drama.

The 15th season kicks off with a two-hour premiere tonight, September 27, at 8pm ET/PT on ABC.

Who’s joining the cast? Who must we say goodbye to? Read on but beware of spoilers.

Who’s Leaving?

Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew, who play Arizona Robbins and April Kepner respectively, will not be returning to the show this season.

News that the two were departing surfaced in March. Executive Producer Krista Vernoff said in a statement, “The characters of Arizona and April are permanently woven into the fabric of Grey’s Anatomy thanks to the extraordinary work of Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew,” Vernoff said. “As writers, our job is to follow the stories where they want to go and sometimes that means saying goodbye to characters we love. It has been a joy and a privilege to work with these phenomenally talented actresses.”

At first, people speculated that their cuts had something to do with Pompeo’s new $20 million salary. This was vehemently denied by Vernoff, however, who tweeted:

Who’s New?

Kim Raver will be returning as a series regular this season after making her way back for the season 14 finale. She also appeared in the show for seasons 6 through 8. In a statement, the actress said, “I am thrilled to reprise the role of Dr. Teddy Altman as a regular… Returning to Shondaland with the incredibly talented Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the amazing cast is heavenly. I have a special place in my heart for Teddy and feel very lucky to have the opportunity to continue her story.”

Meredith Grey’s father, Thatcher, played by Jeff Perry, will also be making a comeback. The actor last appeared on Grey’s Anatomy in 2011, before switching over to another Shonda Rhimes series, Scandal.

Nashville star Chris Carmack is joining as an orthopedic surgeon, or, in the words of Deadline, an “Ortho God.”

Carmack, who is also known for his work on The OC, has guest-starred on a number of shows, including NCIS, CSI: NY, Desperate Housewives, Smallville and CSI: Miami.

Alex Landi is also a new cast member this season. He will be playing the first gay male surgeon, Dr. Nico Kim. Details about his character have been kept quiet. His other credits include Bull, Prillen Short Shorts, and Childlike.

General Spoilers

The first episode in the two-episode premiere is called With a Wonder and a Wild Desire. The bio reads, “The doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial vie for a new position. Meredith is seemingly distracted and struggles to stay focused, and Maggie finds herself the keeper of a big secret while Amelia and Owen try to figure out their relationship. Meanwhile, Jo and Alex’s honeymoon doesn’t go exactly as planned.”

The second episode is Broken Together. The synopsis reads, “The new doctors continue to shake up the hospital in typical Grey Sloan manner. Meredith bonds with a patient while Jackson struggles with the meaning behind recent experiences; and after making a life-changing decision, Jo forms an unexpected alliance.”

Be sure to tune into tonight’s season premiere at 8pm ET/PT on ABC.