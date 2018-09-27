‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 15 Premiere Time, Schedule & Channel

Tonight is the season 15 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy. For those looking for information on what channel the show is on, what time to watch it, how to watch the new episodes online and more, read on below.

“GREY’S ANATOMY” SEASON 15 PREMIERE TIME & DATE: The new season of the show premieres on September 27, 2018 and the premiere runs from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT.

“GREY’S ANATOMY” SEASON 15 SCHEDULE: Grey’s Anatomy will air from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT, on Thursday nights. It will air in the time slot before How to Get Away With Murder.

“GREY’S ANATOMY” SEASON 15 TV CHANNEL: The show airs, as usual, on the ABC Network. Find here the access to the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

HOW TO WATCH “GREY’S ANATOMY” ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the ABC network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch GREY’S ANATOMY live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch GREY’S ANATOMY live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch GREY’S ANATOMY episodes live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

For those who have cable TV or cable log in information, ABC allows you to watch television live if you sign in with your TV provider on their ABC Go website.

Season 15 episodes of Grey’s Anatomy are also available for purchase on Amazon.

“GREY’S ANATOMY” SEASON 15 CAST: Going into season 15, the main cast consists of Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers as Dr. Alex Karev, Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Dr. Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Karev, Kelly McCreary as Dr. Maggie Pierce, Giacomo Gianniotti as Dr. Andrew DeLuca, and Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman.

“GREY’S ANATOMY” SEASON 15 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode appears to be two back-to-back episodes together and the big premiere is titled “With a Wonder and a Wild Desire; Broken Together Part 1”. The description of the premiere reads, “The doctors vie for a new position; Meredith struggles to stay focused; Maggie finds herself the keeper of a big secret; Amelia and Owen try to figure out their relationship; Jo and Alex’s honeymoon doesn’t go as planned.”

“GREY’S ANATOMY” SEASON 15 EPISODE 2: This is a continuation of the premiere and the episode title is, “With a Wonder and a Wild Desire; Broken Together Part 2”. The episode’s plot description states that, “New doctors continue to shake up the hospital; Meredith bonds with a patient; Jackson struggles with the meaning behind recent experiences; Jo forms an unexpected alliance.”

“GREY’S ANATOMY” SEASON 15 EPISODE 3: Episode 3 this season is called “Gut Feeling” and the plot synopsis of the episode states, “Meredith treats a patient who happens to specialize in matchmaking; a seemingly drunk patient pushes Richard’s buttons and gives him a medical mystery to solve; Maggie tries to reach Teddy after bearing the burden of her secret becomes overwhelming.”

“GREY’S ANATOMY” SEASON 15 EPISODE 4: The fourth episode of the season is titled “Momma Knows Best” and the description of the episode reads, “Meredith turns heads when she shows up to work ready for a blind date later that day; Alex makes a questionable decision in order to save a patient; the burden of knowing Teddy’s secret keeps Maggie up at night.”