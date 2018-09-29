Hallmark’s ‘All of My Heart: The Wedding’: Cast Spoilers & Movie Photos

Hallmark’s latest fall movie, All of My Heart: The Wedding, premieres tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern. It stars Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliot, and some adorable baby goats. This is the third movie in the delightful All of My Heart trilogy. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have in our comments section below.

The movie premieres Saturday, September 29 at 9 p.m. Eastern on The Hallmark Channel. If you miss the premiere, encores will air Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m., Oct. 7 at 1 p.m., and Oct. 20 at 4 p.m.

If you haven’t seen the first movies, All of My Heart will air Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. and Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. All of My Heart: Inn Love will air Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. Eastern and Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.

The movie stars Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott. Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Jenny and Brian’s wedding plans are interrupted when Meg arrives, claiming she’s also an heir to their inn. Now they must focus on raising the money to buy Meg out, and Brian considers returning to Wall Street, until Bucks County has a fundraiser. Still, they’re short on the funds they need, and an interested buyer shows up who intends to rebuild the aging structure rather than tenderly repair it like Jenny and Brian always have. For now, though, focusing on marrying is all that matters to these loving innkeepers, who hope their happy-ever-after can be spent creating more romance in Emily’s Inn.”

Lacey Chabert stars as Jenny. Lacey is a favorite in the Hallmark universe and she frequently stars in some of their best movies. Lacey’s feature film debut was Lost in Space in 1998. Her versatile resume includes Party of Five, All My Children, Baby Daddy, A Little Piece of Heaven, What if God Were the Sun?, Moonlight in Vermont, All of My Heart, Matchmaker Santa, A Royal Christmas, The Color of Rain, Ghosts of Girlfriend’s Past, Mean Girls, Daddy Day Care, The Brooke Ellison Story, and more. Her Hallmark movies include All of My Heart, Moonlight in Vermont, The Sweetest Christmas, Matchmaker Santa, My Secret Valentine, and more. Most recently, she starred in Hallmark’s Love on Safari.

Brennan Elliott also stars in the movie as Brian. His credits include The 4400, Cold Case, CSI, What About Brian, All of My Heart: Inn Love, UnREAL, Night at the Museum: The Secret of the Tomb, Curse of Chucky, Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove, Love You Like Christmas, A Christmas Melody, Flower Shop Mysteries, and more. He was recently in Hallmark’s Christmas Encore.

Ed Asner stars as Vern. Hallmark viewers love Ed. He has a long and distinguished career (he was born in 1929 and he’s still going strong!) His upcoming appearances include Dead to Me, A Promise Kept, In-Security, Back of Book, Mee and McGee, Sucre, Tiger Within, Mothers of Monsters, and so much more. He’s really busy. His already produced credits are so numerous that we can’t name them all. But they include Honor Amongst Men, Cobra Kai (Sid), The 5th Quarter (Peter), MacGuyver (the reboot, as Saul), Santa Stole Our Dog, Saving Christmas, All of My Heart: Inn Love, Michael: Every Day (Dr. Wasserman), The Eleventh, Murdoch Mysteries, Forgive Me, Criminal Minds, The Boondocks (Ed Wuncler), Christmas on the Bayou, The Glades (Dr. Ted Hardy), Hawaii Five-O, The Cleveland Show, Working Class (Hank), The Line (Patrick), Studio 60 (Wilson White), Center of the Universe (Art), Spider-Man (Officer Barr), ER (Dr. James McNulty), The Closer (Carl Dobson), Mad About You (Zigmund), Hearts Afire (George), Mary Tyler Moore (Lou Grant), and so much more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Pauline Egan (Meg)

Heather Doerksen (Casey)

Daniel Cudmore (Tommy)

Michael Kopsa (Gordon)

Matthew Kevin Anderson (Andy)

Benjamin Wilkinson (Doug)

Jill Morrison (Rachel)

Latonya Williams (Kim)

Andrew Dunbar (Frank)

Barbara Pollard (Alice)

Lara Gilchrist (Susan)

Serena Evans (Salesgirl)

Gina Chiarelli (Florist)

Steven Garr (Baker)

Giovanni Mocibob (Buyer)

Christina Sicoli (Assistant)

Patrick Sabongui (Harry)

Kirt Douglas Purdy (Minister)

Ellen Ewusie (Madeline)

James Kirk (Lawyer)

Here are more photos from the movie.

