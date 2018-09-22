Hallmark Fall Harvest 2018 Schedule: How to Watch All the New Movies

Hallmark’s 2018 Fall Harvest movies are beginning this weekend, and we couldn’t be more excited. Not only are the fall movies a lot of fun to watch, but they also mark just how close we’re getting to the beloved Christmas movie season. Read on for the complete Fall Harvest schedule, including the time, name, and description of every new movie airing.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s movies live, see our story here.)

Truly, Madly, Sweetly: Saturday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. Eastern

Hallmark’s first Fall Harvest movie, Truly, Madly, Sweetly, premieres Saturday, September 22 at 9 p.m. Eastern. If you miss the premiere, encores will air Sunday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Sept. 29 at 3 p.m., Sept. 30 at 11 a.m., Oct. 7 at 5 p.m., Oct. 12 at 8 p.m., and Oct. 20 at 12 p.m. Eastern.

The movie stars Nikki DeLoach and Dylan Neal. The synopsis reads: “Natalie, the owner of a San Francisco food truck business selling cupcakes, and Eric, a finance manager and divorced dad are brought together when Eric’s aunt, also a longtime customer of Natalie’s, passes away and leaves them a building which happens to be the site of a once-famous bakery. Forced into this new partnership, they discover selling the building won’t be easy because it has been declared a historical site. Romance blooms as they spend time together in the process of renovating the old bakery. However, Natalie’s desire to keep things strictly business could put an end to the partnership before the grand opening.”

All of My Heart: The Wedding: Saturday, Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. Eastern

Now we finally get to see the third movie in the delightful Hallmark All of My Heart series. The movie airs Saturday, September 29 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

If you haven’t seen the first movies, All of My Heart will air Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. and Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. All of My Heart: Inn Love will air Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. Eastern and Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.

The movie stars Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott. Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Jenny and Brian’s wedding plans are interrupted when Meg arrives, claiming she’s also an heir to their inn. Now they must focus on raising the money to buy Meg out, and Brian considers returning to Wall Street, until Bucks County has a fundraiser. Still, they’re short on the funds they need, and an interested buyer shows up who intends to rebuild the aging structure rather than tenderly repair it like Jenny and Brian always have. For now, though, focusing on marrying is all that matters to these loving innkeepers, who hope their happy-ever-after can be spent creating more romance in Emily’s Inn.”

Falling For You: Saturday, October 6 at 9 p.m. Eastern

Next up is Falling for You, which airs Saturday, October 6 at 9 p.m. Eastern. If you miss the premiere, encores will air Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m., Oct. 14 at 3 p.m., Oct. 20 at 2 p.m., and Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.

This movie stars Taylor Cole and Tyler Hynes. The synopsis reads: “While planning a fundraising event, a small New England town’s radio station manager meets her match in a visiting businessman who can’t seem to see beyond the screen of his laptop computer, until she ropes him into participating in her bachelor bake-off to help save the station.”

Under the Autumn Moon: Saturday, October 13 at 9 p.m. Eastern

Aptly named Under the Autumn Moon is next up in Hallmark’s fall lineup. It airs Saturday, October 13 at 9 p.m. Eastern. If you miss the premiere, encores will air Sunday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m., Oct. 21 at 2 p.m., and Oct. 24 at 6 p.m.

The movie stars Lindy Booth and Wes Brown. The synopsis reads: “While visiting a dude ranch that is a potential acquisition for the outdoor adventure company she works for, Alex, an eager candidate for a big promotion discovers what matters most when she reignites her passion for the great outdoors; and becomes smitten with the ranch’s owner in the process.”

Love, Of Course: Saturday, October 20 at 9 p.m. Eastern

The fifth movie in Hallmark’s lineup is Love, Of Course, airing Saturday, October 20 at 9 p.m. Eastern. If you miss the premiere, encores will air Sunday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. Eastern and Oct. 23 at 8 p.m.

This stars Gabby Douglas, Kelly Rutherford, and Cameron Mathison. The synopsis reads: “Amy has spent most of her adult life “helicoptering” around her daughter, Cara especially since her husband died six years earlier. With reluctance, Amy is helping Cara head off to college in another city. She then “conveniently” lands a job at Cara’s college, much to Cara’s dismay. When Amy meets Noah, a charismatic, well-traveled professor, she learns more about herself and discovers a new life of her own, filled with romance.”

Good Witch Halloween Special: Sunday, October 21 at 9 p.m. Eastern

This one has become an annual fall/Halloween tradition. The Good Witch special will air Sunday, October 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern. And yes, it’s a two-hour special! This movie follows Cassie (Catherine Bell) as she tracks down a missing family heirloom before the annual Halloween festivities.

The synopsis reads: “Cassie’s precious family heirloom – a beautiful red ruby known as The Heart of Middleton – goes missing from the History of Halloween in Middleton museum exhibit. Without its Heart, the town of Middleton starts to doubt their Halloween spirit just in time for their annual festival competition with Blairsville. Complicating matters, Martha feels unappreciated and defects to Blairsville, giving new mayor Abigail Pershing a run for her money. It all culminates at an anniversary black tie Halloween gala at the museum honoring the lore of the Heart of Middleton, where the Merriwicks help to re-inspire their fellow Middletonians.”

Want more information? Check out Hallmark’s Fall Harvest Preview Special below.