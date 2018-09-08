Hallmark’s ‘Wedding of Dreams’: Learn All About the Cast & Movie

Hallmark’s newest movie, Wedding of Dreams, premieres tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern. It stars Debbie Gibson, Robert Gant, and Pascale Hutton. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have about the movie in our comments section below. Here’s everything you need to know about Wedding of Dreams.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s movies live, see our story here.)

The movie premieres Saturday, September 8 at 9 p.m. Eastern. If you miss it, you can catch it again September 9 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m., Sept. 16 at 3 p.m., Sept. 28 at 4 p.m., and October 16 at 12 p.m.

The movie stars Debbie Gibson, Robert Gant, and Pascale Hutton. The synopsis reads: “In the sequel to Summer of Dreams, it’s been a year since Debbie’s smash hit Wonderland. Now living in a small town, she’s found true love and left the music industry behind to teach kids the value of their own musical talents. But when her manager begins to pull her back into the limelight to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her first single, Out of the Blue, Debbie has to decide which will come first – music or love?”

Did you miss the first movie, Summer of Dreams? Yes, this movie is a sequel to last year’s Summer of Dreams. If you didn’t see last year’s, you can watch it September 8 at 1 p.m. Eastern. Right now, it doesn’t look like Hallmark has the movie on the schedule for any other time. But don’t worry. You can also stream it on Amazon Prime video here.

Debbie Gibson stars as Debbie Taylor. Gibson has sold more than 16 millions albums and starred in 17 musicals. She was the youngest artist in history tow rite, produce, and perform a No. 1 hit (called Foolish Beat) and she still holds that title. She’s celebrating the 30-year anniversary of her pop career and is touring the world. She was on the 25 season of Dancing with the Stars and starred in the Hallmark Channel’s movie last year, Summer of Dreams, which was a huge hit.

Robert Grant is reprising his role as Noah. He’s one of the stars of the Showtime hit Queer as Folk, Ben Bruckner. His character’s wedding was the first legal gay marriage ever portrayed on TV. He also starred in the BBC series Personal Affairs and was TV’s first gay spy in the movie Kiss Me Deadly. His many additional credits include Lifetime’s Special Delivery, Popular on WB, Caroline in the City (Trevor), The Young and the Restless (David Sherman), Supergirl (Zor-El, Supergirl’s Kryptonian father), and Thirteen Reasons Why (Todd Crimsen.) His guest roles also include Friends, Castle, The Closer, Nip/Tuck, Bones, CSI, Mike and Molly, NCIS, and more.

Pascale Hutton stars as Denise. She’s a Hallmark favorite, just completing her fifth season on When Calls the Heart. Her other credits include Summer of Dreams, The Perfect Bride 1 and 2, The Unspoken, Royal Pains (Nikki), Once Upon a Time (Princess Gerda), Recipe for Love, Arctic Air, Continuum (Alicia), Fringe (Sally), Sanctuary (AbbyCorrigan), A Family Thanksgiving, Cats & Dogs, Rookie Blue, Supernatural, Flashpoint (Kira Marlowe), Intelligence (Julianna), Reaper, Traveler (Kim Doherty), The Dead Zone (Karen), Smallville (Raya/Karen), and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Lauren McNamara (Natalie)

Lane Edwards (Tim)

Ken Tremblett (Ray)

Sarah Edmondson (Sarah)

Mamie Laverock (Penny)

Graham Verchere (Luca)

Zenia Marshall (Ashley)

Mitchell Kummen (Johnny)

Farryn Van Humbeck (Shelley)

Sean Thomas (Nick)

Matty Finochio (Charles Lambert)

Michael Teigen (DJ Phil KFAN 101)

Omari Newton (Male Passerby)

James Rha (Event Manager)

Brenda Chrichlow (Talk Show Host)

Tiffany Mo (Production Assistant)

Gigi Lindeman (Stylish Woman)

Josh Bogert (Contestant)

Natalie Gibson (Friendly Mom)

Here are more photos of the movie.

What did you think about the film? Let us know in the comments below.