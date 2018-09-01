Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone 20th Anniversary: How to Celebrate

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is celebrating its 20th anniversary today, two decades after the book made it’s way to the United States. On September 1, 1998, the book was published by Scholastic, and fans of the series are excited to celebrate 20 years with Harry here in the U.S.

Although fans of the series celebrate its release every day of the year (well, this fan does anyway), it is still an extra special day for Harry Potter fans to nerd out and enjoy the series all over again.

The new Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Editions are now available in an eye-catching boxed set featuring art by Brian Selznick! Get it here: https://t.co/Dhz2jqin6F pic.twitter.com/l79CoPSxUQ — Scholastic (@Scholastic) August 31, 2018

There are so many things to do to celebrate the anniversary of the book release, so Heavy decided to round up a few to share for anyone looking to have the most magical celebration they can.

Movie Marathon: Although the first movie debuted on November 14, 2001, many fans of the series still enjoy having a cozy weekend in and binge watching all eight movies. From August 31–September 6, Harry Potter fans can watch all of the films, plus 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, on the big screen once again at more than 140 Cinemark locations nationwide. On top of getting entrance to all 9 films, you’ll also receive other items such as a collectible keychain, a specially designed cup that is refillable for $3.50, and a commemorative festival badge.

‘Harry Potter’ Movies Returning To Theaters To Mark 20th Anniversary https://t.co/93AmNUNJfm pic.twitter.com/3SA2xntoo6 — Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) August 8, 2018

Re-Read the Series: For those of us who enjoyed the movies but prefer the books and don’t like the universe we created in our heads to be tainted by any on-screen performance, it’s the perfect time to pick the books back up and re-read the series. Not only would it be a great way to pay tribute to the release of the book, as summer comes to a close and the weather starts to cool off, what better way to enjoy Autumn than by curling up with a blanket, a mug of hot chocolate and Harry Potter?

Throw a Themed Party: Fans old and young still enjoy themed parties, especially when they are centered around a favorite book series. Throwing a Harry Potter themed party would be a fun and nostalgic way to celebrate the book release, complete with an animatronic Sorting Hat to sort all your guests into their proper houses! Although most of us already know what house we would be sorted into (proud Slytherin right here), it’s still a fun addition to any Harry Potter themed party. Check out thousands of decoration, cake, food and game ideas ideas for Harry Potter party here.

20th anniversary edition "Harry Potter" covers celebrate milestone anniversary of J.K. Rowling's beloved series. https://t.co/A8WNYO8mFR pic.twitter.com/wYHp8babwm — ABC News (@ABC) June 26, 2018

Buy a Special Edition Set of Books: Award-winning artist Brian Selznick illustrated seven new covers for Scholastic to celebrate the U.S. 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’s release, according to Pottermore. The new paperback versions of the books were released back in July, and a collectible box set will be available in September. If you are unable to to purchase the new collection, Overdrive will have the Sorcerer’s Stone available without any holds or wait lists via an app called Libby. The app is free for users!

Celebrate Harry Potter's 20th Anniversary by rereading this modern classic! No waits, no holds, unlimited readers on our e-book app Libby. https://t.co/WuZXO4h6tP pic.twitter.com/LqGQzxI00O — Washington Irving (@wirvinglapl) August 31, 2018

After seeing the #harrypotter 20th Anniversary book covers announced, I joined them up in Photoshop and it's beautiful! @jk_rowling pic.twitter.com/D6o1Jwb8y1 — AJ 🐉☕️ (@cupofdragons) April 10, 2018

Happy Harry Pottering!