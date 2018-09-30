How to Watch ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 4 Finale Online

Tonight is the Season 4 finale of Fear the Walking Dead. And while fans have had mixed reactions to the season, everyone will want to tune in to see how it all ends. We’ve lost a lot of characters this season — and some of the characters were fan favorites. Fans are hoping we don’t lose anyone else tonight. We have all the details on how to watch the episode online via live stream.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a television, you can watch a live stream of AMC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. The finale will premiere at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.)

How to Watch a Live Stream of Tonight’s Finale of ‘Fear the Walking Dead’

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Fear the Walking Dead on AMC live on your computer, phone, tablet or other streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

DirecTV Now: AMC is now part of all four of DirecTV Now’s channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what channel bundle you choose, and you can then watch AMC live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

FuboTV: AMC is also part of Fubo’s main channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch AMC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Sling TV: AMC is part of the selection on both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch AMC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

In addition to being able to watch AMC live via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via AMC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the AMC app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Now credentials to do that.

If you miss live streaming Fear the Walking Dead’s finale tonight, your opportunity isn’t over. Full videos of each episode are typically available the day after the show airs, for a limited time, for people with a cable subscription. You can go directly to the episodes here. (Note: Every now and then during AMC premieres and finales, AMC surprises fans by allowing them to watch the complete episode on AMC, after it airs, for free. You can try that for Fear the Walking Dead’s finale if you miss the live viewing, to see if they’re offering the same opportunity again.)

The episode will also be available the day after it airs in a variety of formats. You can find the episode On Demand. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can still watch the episode by purchasing it iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and Xbox. On Amazon, viewers who pre-order the season will receive the episodes the day after they broadcast.

Preparing for Tonight

Tonight’s finale, “I Lose Myself,” is a final showdown with the character that AMC has nicknamed “Filthy Woman.” She’s controversial, that’s for sure. Some fans aren’t sure why the main characters didn’t just kill her earlier when they had the chance. It would have spared them a lot of pain now.

The synopsis for tonight reads: “Morgan struggles to find the strength to help friends in dire need before it’s too late.”

If fans are worried about cliffhangers, they don’t have to worry tonight. From what the showrunners have said, it sounds like we likely won’t end on a cliffhanger. But with this show, you never really know. They said the finale will finish the current arc and plant seeds for what’s coming in Season 5. (So yes, the show is returning.)