‘Iron Fist’ Season 2: Is There a Post-Credits Scene?

Marvel’s Iron Fist is back. The second season of the MCU show has arrived on Netflix, and initial word from critics and fans is that its a vast improvement upon the first season. As with most superhero properties these days, however, fans might be wondering whether season two has a post-credits scene.

Does Iron Fist Season 2 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Fortunately for Marvel fans, the answer is yes. Don’t allow the Netflix interface to automatically move you to the “next episode” and stick around because there’s a post-credits sequence that teases season three of Daredevil.

Before we get into detail, be warned that the post includes spoilers to seasons one and two of Daredevil and season one of The Defenders. The last time we saw Daredevil, aka Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), he was presumed dead by his fellow heroes Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist. He was buried beneath the rubble of Midland Circle following the fight against the Hand and his former lover Elektra (Elodie Yung), leaving Iron Fist (Finn Jones) to become the rightful protector of New York City.

Murdock is shown sitting in a Catholic Church confession booth. “I once believed that justice could be found in a court of law, and in the light of day,” he says. :But I was fooling myself. Darkness only responds to darkness. And the truth is, I would rather die as the Devil than live as Matt Murdock.”

The post-credits scene also finds Murdock wearing his original black costume from the first season of Daredevil. It’s unclear when or where the scene is meant to be, but we can take it as official confirmation that season three of Daredevil is on the way.

This post-credits scene, which is said to borrow from the 1986 Marvel Comics storyline “Born Again,” reveals that Murdock survived with a few minor injuries and is currently under the care of nuns. In the original storyline, which was penned by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli, Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin learns Daredevil’s true identity, and uses that knowledge to slowly destroy his life.

In an interview with Comic Book, star Charlie Cox alluded to the fact that Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) will return in season three. “D’Onofrio is a tour de force, huh? I don’t know if could say enough good things about him,” he added. “What’s great about Vincent — I always think of the scenes I have with him as requiring very little acting on my part. Because he’s so scary as Wilson Fisk, and he’s so big, I just know if I learn my lines, when I say them, it’s likely to work. Because so much of the acting is done for you just because of what he brings for you to a scene.”

I wrapped on DD last night. What we have coming for you is really something. @Daredevil @netflix pic.twitter.com/UzlH80xp2I — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) May 19, 2018

In May, D’Onofrio appeared to confirm his season three presence with a tweet that read: “I wrapped on DD last night. What we have coming for you is really something.”

“It’s hard to top the first season, with Steven DeKnight’s writing, but Erik Oleson is a very good writer,” D’Onofrio said during a subsequent interview. “I’ve shot some pretty cool scenes, so far. It’s different, but it’s very Fisk. It’s still very emotional. The character is evolving. His whole deal is based on emotion, so we’re taking him down that role further.”