What Time Does ‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Become Available on Netflix?

Season 2 of Iron Fist is set to be released at 3 a.m. EST and midnight Pacific time on Friday, September 7, 2018 (technically, the date is tonight). If that is too late for you to stay awake, you can watch it all at your convenience, but beware of plot spoilers. Here, you watch the new season once it begins on Netflix.

Generally, Netflix shows become available around 3 a.m. ET on the date of the show’s set release. For the first season of Iron Fist, which was released last year, this was the case. Sometimes, however, Netflix likes to change things up when it comes to leaking episodes of a show or making them available before the original release time. This was the case with a fellow Netflix original, House of Cards.

While the specifics of each episode have been kept under wraps, as is normal with the Marvel Universe, we do know that the second season of Iron Fist will consist of eight episodes and that the first one is titled “The Fury of Iron Fist.” In June, Netflix released a synopsis that read:

Iron Fist Season 2 features ​Danny Rand (Finn Jones)​ ​as he fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist. Season 2 furthers the transformation of Danny​, a character with a fish out of water coming of age story making his way in a harsh new world, battling to work out who he is. This season, Dann​y​ has promised that with Matt Murdock gone, he will step up and protect his city. ​But a sinister plot twist threatens his very identity ​and he must conquer his villains to protect the town and people he holds close to his heart.

While the first season received middling reviews from fans and critics (it currently sits at 37% on Rotten Tomatoes), the new season of Iron Fist has been commended for making significant improvements.

“Marvel matched my energy,” Jones told Newsweek. “And it continued to be just this really great collaboration. I had the lead up time to commit myself. People who were brought on this season, everyone came into this season with a really positive, passionate and can do attitude and that mirrored the same attitude I had. I’m really proud because we’ve come back in a way that’s classy and passionate.”

When asked what the difference was between the seasons, Jones said that the title character has matured since his stint with the Defenders. “One of the journeys this season is for Danny to find balance and he has to be stripped away from everything in order to learn how to take it back,” he explained. “It’s not just good fist, bad fist. It’s way deeper.”

Showrunner Raven Metzner also spoke about the tone of Iron Fist, and where they hope to take the character by season’s end. “There are a whole bunch of themes,” she told FanSided. “I think duality and seeking balance [will be the two major themes]. People go through their life saying they’re okay, but we’re all looking for a place where we’re on steady ground. We all know that’s a really difficult thing and you usually never get there. The only way you can move through all of the landmines is by keeping yourself balanced.”