Are the 2018 Emmys on TV Tonight? Why Is It on a Monday?

Usually, the Emmy Awards air on Sunday nights, like many awards shows. However, this year, the 2018 Emmys air on a Monday, which is tonight, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, September 17, 2018, according to the NY Daily News. In recent months, other awards shows have moved to Mondays as well. MTV made the same move with the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which also aired on a Monday, instead of a Sunday night, along with the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2018.

When it comes to the Emmys, Variety has reported that the time slot and date move is to avoid conflict with Sunday Night Football. Variety also reported that the Emmys had higher ratings when aired on a Monday, rather than a Sunday night, in the past. So, perhaps this is why other awards shows have chosen to move days as well … for a higher viewership.

While this may be good for ratings, a publicist in the industry said it’s difficult for those working with clients at events like the Emmys because the awards will be on a normal work day. The unnamed publicist explained, “Mondays are rough because it’s a normal work day for everyone else. So while you’re trying to focus on your clients that you’re walking down the red carpet, you’re getting dozens of emails from your clients who are not at the Emmys but want you to make sure you’re still working on their accounts.”

According to NJ.com, the last time that the Emmy Awards moved to a Monday night was in 2014 and the ratings were better for the change. Other Monday night airings of the Emmys were in 1951, 1955, 1960, 1964, 1975, and 1976.