Is ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ On TV Tonight?

It’s Labor Day Weekend 2018 and Keeping Up With the Kardashians will not be on TV tonight. Instead, showings of the movie Fifty Shades of Grey will be airing. The regular time slot for the show is Sunday nights, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, so fans probably are wondering when the next new episode will air.

KUWTK will resume its regular schedule, starting next week, which means that episode 5 of season 15 will air on Sunday, September 9, 2018, and it will air at its normal time, from 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. Episode 5 is titled “The Family Feud” and the episode synopsis states that, “Kourtney is devastated when Scott introduces the kids to his girlfriend; the family is determined to redeem themselves on Celebrity Family Feud.” The KUWTK Celebrity Family Feud episode aired on the season 4 premiere of Family Feud, on June 10, 2018.

If you would like to watch KUWTK online or catch up on previous episodes before another new one airs, we have all the cable-free live streaming options for you below. Read on.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including E!. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the E! network on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app. If you can’t watch KUWTK live as it airs, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV: E! is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the E! network on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app. If you can’t watch KUWTK live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians are also available for purchase on Amazon. You can download individual episodes, ranging from $1.99 – $2.99 each or buy the entire season for $29.99 via Amazon.

Following episode 5, episode 6 will air, but Google has reported it will not air until September 23, 2018, so, again, there will be a break in programming. Reruns will air in place of a new episode on September 16, 2018 instead. When it comes to what episode 6 has in store for viewers, the official synopsis of the episode states that, “Kim prepares for the birth of her third child, Khloe struggles to choose a godparent for her baby and Kourtney makes her dancing debut in a flash mob.”