‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’: Meet the Season 13 Cast

Tonight is the Season 13 premiere of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The beloved FXX sitcom dropped a number of surprises during last year’s finale, from Mac realizing his sexuality and Charlie convincing the Waitress to live with him to Dennis moving to North Dakota to be with his estranged son. Season 13 will continue where things left off, per the show’s official synopsis.

While The Gang may be up to their usual comic mayhem, there have been a few changes to the main cast. Glenn Howerton, who plays Dennis, will have his screen time reduced so that he can juggle his other comedy series AP Bio, and Rob McElhenney, who plays Mac, has said that they will be implementing new characters like Cindy, played by Mindy Kaling, to keep things fresh.

Read on to learn more about season 13 and its prospective cast.

Rob McElhenney as Mac

Rob McElhenney is an American actor and producer. He is the creator It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, and has written and directed several episodes in addition to playing Mac. He’s been married to fellow cast member Kaitlin Olson since 2008, and they have two children: Axel Lee McElhenney and Leo Grey McElhenney.

Beyond It’s Always Sunny, McElhenney has appeared on shows like Lost, Fargo, and The Mindy Project, where he had a recurring role as Louis “Lou” Tookers. He will serve as an executive producer on the upcoming television series Spikeface.

Charlie Day as Charlie

Charlie Day is an American actor, comedian, and musician. He’s written several episodes of It’s Always Sunny in addition to playing the neurotic Charlie Kelly. He’s been married to Mary Elizabeth Ellis, who plays his unrequited love interest on the show, since 2006, and they have one child together named Russell Wallace.

Day has also appeared in popular films such as Horrible Bosses, Horrible Bosses 2, Pacific Rim, Fist Fight and Hotel Artemis. He will reprise his role as Benny in the upcoming animated film The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part.

Glenn Howerton as Dennis Reynolds

Does this make me look cool? A post shared by Glenn Howerton (@glennhowerton) on Jan 16, 2018 at 2:50pm PST

Glenn Howerton is an American actor and comedian. He is a writer and executive producer on It’s Always Sunny in addition to playing the sociopathic Dennis Reynolds. His involvement was a point of uncertainty heading into season thirteen, as rumors suggested he would be absent for most of the episodes. Fortunately, Day confirmed that he would be present for most of the season.

Howerton has been married to Jill Latiano, who played his love interest in the episode “The D.E.N.N.I.S. System,” since 2009, and they have two children: Miles Robert Howerton and Isley Ray Howerton. He also stars in the ABC sitcom AP Bio, which was just renewed for a second season.

Kaitlin Olson as Dee Reynolds

Kaitlin Olson is an American actress, model, and comedian. She plays Deandra “Dee” Reynolds, the sister of Dennis and co-owner of Paddy’s Pub. Olson has been married to the aforementioned McElhenney since 2008, and has also appeared in popular comedies such as Leap Year, The Heat, and the animated film Finding Dory.

In addition to her work on It’s Always Sunny, Olson was the star and executive producer of the FXX sitcom The Mick for two seasons. She appeared most recently in the black comedy Arizona opposite Danny McBride, David Alan Grier, and Luke Wilson.

Danny DeVito as Frank Reynolds

#Sunny #monday A post shared by Charlie Day (@charliedayofficial) on Jun 11, 2018 at 6:06pm PDT

Danny DeVito is an American actor and filmmaker. He’s played Frank Reynolds on It’s Always Sunny since the second season, and has since become one of the show’s most beloved characters. DeVito is a sitcom veteran, having risen to stardom with the 1970s series Taxi before transitioning to the big screen.

DeVito has the most decorated film career of the main cast, with credits that include One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Romancing the Stone, The War of the Roses, Batman Returns, L.A. Confidential, and the animated film Hercules. He’s been the recipient of a Golden Globe and an Emmy, and was nominated (as a producer) for Best Picture at the 2001 Academy Awards.

Mindy Kaling as Cindy

Mindy Kaling is an American actress, comedian, and screenwriter. She will be making her It’s Always Sunny debut as the mysterious Cindy who, according McElhenney, is the “new, ethnically diverse female member of the gang who can successfully pull off scams.” It’s unclear whether Cindy will appear throughout the season or just in the premiere episode, but Kaling certainly has the chops to make the transition go smoothly.

In addition to her writing and acting duties on The Office, Kaling was the star of her own sitcom, The Mindy Project, from 2012 to 2017. Her film work includes Despicable Me, Wreck-It-Ralph, Inside Out and Ocean’s 8, and she will also appear in the upcoming comedy Late Night, which she wrote.

Artemis Pebdani as Artemis Dubois

Artemis Pebdani is an American actress. She’s been a recurring character and love interest for Frank Reynolds since season two, and will continue to appear throughout season thirteen. She will appear, most notably, in the episode “The Gang Beats Boggs: Ladies Reboot,” which features Dee and the rest of the female cast taking over for Mac, Charlie, and Dennis.

In addition to It’s Always Sunny, Pebdani has appeared in comedies like Sex Tape, Rainbow Time, and Dude, as well as television shows like Masters of Sex, How I Met Your Mother, The Shield, New Girl, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.