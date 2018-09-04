Jack Ryan Season 2 on Amazon: Release Date & Cast

If you binge-watched the new Amazon series, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, you may be eager to know whether the series has been renewed for season 2.

Will there be a season 2 of Jack Ryan? If so, what’s the release date? The eight-episode first season brings the character Clancy birthed back to life, with John Krasinski, Jim Halpert in The Office, playing the titular role made famous by the likes of Harrison Ford, Alec Baldwin, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine on the big screen.

The answer is that, yes, there will be a season 2 of Amazon’s Jack Ryan. In fact, new cast members have already been announced (Krasinski and his boss, Jim Greer (Wendell Pierce) are returning). When will season 2 be available to stream? Although the exact release date has yet to be announced, the show’s filming is already underway, and it should be available to stream in 2019, according to Deadline.

Decider predicts a release date of late summer or early fall 2019.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Show Was Already Filming When Season 1 Was Available to Stream

People were able to stream season 1 on Amazon beginning on August 31, 2018. On September 3, 2018, USA Today reported that season 2 is already filming. That’s good news for fans of Krasinski’s take on the once pencil-pushing CIA analyst/military veteran turned reluctant field operative.

Amazon announced it was greenlighting a season 2 way back in April 2018. “Amazon today announced it has greenlit season two of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan ahead of its global series debut set for August 31 on Prime Video,” the press release reads.

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, from Paramount Television and Skydance Television, is a reinvention with a modern sensibility of the famed and lauded Tom Clancy hero played by John Krasinski (A Quiet Place, 13 Hours). The creators of the series, Executive Producers Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Graham Roland (Fringe, Prison Break), will continue to serve as Co-Showrunners. Additionally, Krasinski, who also serves as an Executive Producer, will be reunited with Wendell Pierce (The Wire) who will reprise his role as James Greer in the eight-episode second season.”

The new additions to the season 2 cast include House of Cards’ Michael Kelly, Noomi Rapace and John Hoogenakker, according to Deadline, which adds that Kelly’s character, Mike November, is a CIA field operative. Rapace plays a German intelligence officer, and Hoogenakker is in black ops for the CIA.

The Wrap reports that other cast members for season 2 are Jovan Adepo, Jordi Molla, Cristina Umaña and Francisco Denis. Molla is a Spanish actor and writer. He plays Nicolas Reyes, a South American leader. According to The Wrap, Denis will play an official in Reyes’s country, and Adepo is a former Navy man and boat repairman brought into a covert op. Umaña’s character was described by Amazon as “a woman who fearlessly balances her career in politics with the demands of motherhood,” The Wrap reports.

In fact, season 2’s renewal was announced several months before fans had a chance to see the first season. It’s also expected to be eight seasons long. “With so much early anticipation for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan from our customers and personally having the pleasure to preview the exhilarating, action-packed first season, we are excited to greenlight a second season of the series months ahead of its debut. The new season will take our unexpected hero to a new, exciting and dangerous world,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said, according to the press release.

The release reported that Amazon Prime saw a massive surge in Prime membership after Super Bowl advertising, creating the need for more original content.

Be forewarned that some plot spoilers from season 1 will come below.

Krasinski had already morphed into a perhaps-unlikely action hero in the movie 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi. In Amazon’s Jack Ryan, his character journeys to Yemen and France to foil a complicated terrorist plot that involves a Bin Laden-esque terrorist mastermind, Ebola, and many other twists.

Although Season 1 Ends With a Russian Twist, Season 2 Will Focus on a Regime in South America

The Amazon press release announcing season 2 of Jack Ryan indicates the series will shift to South America. “In season two, Jack Ryan confronts the forces in power in a dangerous, declining democratic regime in South America. The second season commences production this summer in Europe, South America and the United States,” the release says.

Season 1 set up Season 2 deftly when Greer is reassigned to the Moscow bureau of the CIA. His parting gift to Jack Ryan is a plane ticket. Thus, it’s safe to assume that season two will have a Russian flavor and feature Ryan in the field, further shedding his analyst identity. Don’t forget that one of the most famous Jack Ryan films (and books, of course) is The Hunt for Red October, so a Russian plot would bring the character full circle. It’s unclear how the characters navigate from Russia to South America.

Expect to see more of doctor Cathy Mueller (Abbie Cornish) in season 2, as well, since she is destined to become Jack Ryan’s wife.

“It may sound hokey, but I think that Jack Ryan was always one of those characters that you actually thought you could be one day. You can’t grow up to be Superman or Spider-Man,” Krasinski told The Associated Press.