Jenna Cooper & Jordan Kimball: Are They Still Together?

Jenna Cooper and Jordan Kimball seemed to be one of the most enduring couples on Bachelor in Paradise season 5, charming a lot of fans with their playful antics. They seemed like they really might be in love, and they solidified those impressions during the finale, when Jordan proposed to Jenna, and she accepted.

Appearing on stage, Jordan announced that the pair had even set an engagement date and asked Chris Harrison to officiate. He accepted. However, are Jenna Cooper and Jordan Kimball still together after Paradise’s ending?

The answer is a big no, at least as of September 13, 2018. In fact, their relationship imploded in pretty spectacular fashion when Reality Steve published salacious text messages on his website that he said an anonymous man gave him, purporting they were from Jenna. The Jenna and Jordan relationship then dissolved into a big break up, with Jordan expressing sadness and telling Reality Steve that he feels “played.” For her part, Jenna Cooper claims the text messages were “fabricated” and she didn’t send them.

According to Reality Steve, the texting was going on while Jenna was pretending to be in love with Jordan, and they claim she did so for business advancement. Now Jordan Kimball says he’s done with the relationship.

Here’s what you need to know about the break up of Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper:

The Texts Allege That Jenna Cheated on Jordan With Another Man & Doesn’t Even Like Jordan

Reality Steve is well known for publishing spoilers about the Bachelor franchise, so a lot of people trust what he has to say. In this instance, he wrote a post in which he revealed that he had received the text messages from a man he kept anonymous. The man contacted Reality Steve because he alleged Jenna was manipulating Jordan, and he wanted to call her out, Reality Steve’s September 11, 2018 story says.

The story included screenshots of the texts, which Reality Steve says he vetted. You can see the text messages in full and read Reality Steve’s article here.

The texts include romantic and sexual talk and expressions of love. One text includes such statements as “I keep telling you that this is all for my business” and “Me and Jordan aren’t together for real. I don’t even like him let alone love him” and “He means nothing to me and never has.”

The break up was not shown on television, perhaps because the franchise is invested in convincing fans that people can really find “love in paradise.” Chris Harrison responded to ET, “A lot of this stuff is going to be off camera. A lot of the conversations will take place, and we won’t be shooting it. This won’t be for specials. It’s just making sure these human beings are OK.”

Jenna Cooper Claims the Texts Were ‘Fabricated’

Jenna Cooper posts on Instagram with the handle @jennacooperfit. In a lengthy Instagram post, she claimed the text messages were fabricated and said she’s asked an attorney to investigate the matter.

This is what Jenna wrote on Instagram on September 13, 2018:

“I want to start by saying those texts were completely fabricated, and I never sent them to anyone. I did not cheat on Jordan, and I have nothing to hide. I have been extremely open and vulnerable throughout this whole process. I was looking for love, and I found it. I was excited to share this journey with all of you. I am hurt by these fake texts, and that anyone would believe this story so quickly without proof. I have an attorney helping me investigate this hurtful and fraudulent attack on my character. We are evaluating all legal remedies available to punish those responsible.”

Reality Steve responded to Jenna’s comments on Twitter, writing:

Her silence for 24 hrs on the matter speaks more than that statement. Not to mention when Jordan confronted her on it last night, she never denied it. She got caught, she’s embarrassed, and she just got broken up with. Of course she’s gonna lash out. Tune in tmrw to the podcast. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 12, 2018

He also wrote on Twitter that he believes Jordan Kimball was right to break up with Jenna Cooper.

Jordan Told Reality Steve That He Feels Like Jenna Played Him

Reality Steven later conducted a podcast with Jordan Kimball. You can listen to the podcast here. In it, Jordan mostly expresses sadness and doubt that the texts are fabricated, although he doesn’t erupt in anger.

“I know it’s been a tough couple days for you,” Reality Steve said on the podcast, going over the timeline with Jordan. They recorded the podcast on September 12, 2018.

Jordan told Reality Steve that he gets “really sad thinking about it.” Jordan said Jenna called him in the middle of the night, which is one reason he can’t imagine someone trying to “frame” Jenna. “There are some things that people don’t know about that make this very hard not to believe,” Jordan told Reality Steve in the podcast. Jordan said the terms in the text messages and the things the man knew about Jenna’s life make him think the texts are real.

“When I read these texts, I can hear her voice,” Jordan said. “This is how she texts. This is her style….I feel like my Jenna sent these messages…It seems very real…It’s too close to home…the facts this gentleman has about her, it’s scary. It gives me chills…It’s looking like I got played.”

Jordan Kimball also wrote about the break up in a melancholy Instagram post.

“To think, to feel, to fall. These emotions interact with experiences and people, when you find a person you think about them, you feel when they feel and sometimes you fall. When you’re in love with even the experiences you’ve had with them it’s something to respect. Being careless with someone that you give your heart to and reach milestones with isn’t sensible no matter what the terms may be. I have not had an easy life and having struggles allows me to grab onto tough times and discard them from my path. I deal with unreasonable circumstances reasonably and have come to terms with a decision to remove myself from the relationship, it breaks my heart to think, feel and fall for this. It’s dropped me. Fumbling emotions and being understanding is not easy. I’ll be taking time to pursue my inner peace and she will always have me to talk to, if you’ve reached out to me, allow me time. Thank you to those that have,” Jordan wrote. He posts as @jordan_kimball on Instagram.

