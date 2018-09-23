Who Are Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Husband & Kids?

Jennifer Love Hewitt made a name for herself on the hit TV show Party of Five. She went on to become a sex symbol, starring in movies like Can’t Hardly Wait, Heartbreakers, I Know What You Did Last Summer, House Arrest, and many others. She also starred on her long-running hit show Ghost Whisperer, from 2005 – 2010, but, when Hewitt starred on The Client List, that’s when she met her husband, who was an actor on the show.

After getting married and having a baby, Hewitt went on to become a main cast member on Criminal Minds, but it was short-lived. She became pregnant again and opted to not return, so that she could spend time with her baby, according to Cinema Blend.

Hewitt became pregnant with her first child in 2013, after dating The Client List co-star, Brian Hallisay since March 2012. The two also announced their engagement and got married that same year. In November 2013, their first daughter, Autumn, was born. And, in June 2015, their second child was born – a son named Atticus.

Hewitt and her husband got married when Hewitt was 9 months pregnant with their first child, who was born days after the low-key wedding. According to UPI, Hewitt has said that her family is her best accomplishment, as she wrote on Instagram, “The best thing I have ever done will always be marrying him, having our kids and watching them change and grow every day. #grateful #happymommy #happywifey #luckygirl #mylittlefamily.”

Though Hewitt now has some time to go back to work, in an interview with People, she did say that it is difficult to separate herself from her kids, at times. Hewitt admitted that, “It’s been a little bit of a hard adjustment — much harder on me than my kids. My kids are like, ‘Great, we’ll get craft service.’ It’s been harder on me but it’s really great.” Fortunately, Hewitt has said that her husband is a very hands-on dad.

And as for why Hewitt decided to break away from acting for a bit to raise her family, she said that, “I needed to have new things to bring back to my craft. I feel like I’ve done that now. It was really important for me to have children and be there. They’re these full-functioning, beautiful people now, and it’s great.”

Hewitt appears to be a very hands-on mother, who often posts about the love she has for her children on Instagram. In a picture she posted, where she’s holding hands with her two little ones, she wrote the caption, “This is my happy place. These little hands reminding me to slow down, take a deep breath and remember what is truly important and that is creating joy, safety and deep love for my little humans every day. Such a lucky mommy. #momlifeisthebeatlife #toddlermom #littlehandsandbighearts #lovemybabiessomuch.”

Now, Hewitt has joined the main cast of Fox’s hit show 911, making her debut as Maddie, the sister of character Buck. Season 2 of the show premieres on September 23, 2018, in a two-part event.