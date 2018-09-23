Is Joshua ‘Bam Bam’ Brown Married?

In late 2016, Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown reportedly left Alaskan Bush People to live with his girlfriend, Allison Kagan. But, after his mother, Ami Brown, was diagnosed with lung cancer, he rejoined the ABP crew and now he’s back on the show.

Kagan actually worked as a supervising field producer for Alaskan Bush People and that’s how she met Brown. There are so many rumors surrounding the couple’s relationship.

For example, the two continue to date, but are not married, according to Distractify. That doesn’t mean, though, that Kagan won’t become Brown’s wife at some point. Hit Berry has reported that there are rumors the couple is engaged, but neither of them have confirmed any engagement news. Another rumor is that the couple secretly wed already, in Hawaii. But, again, there is no confirmation of this either.

Before Brown made the decision to leave the show in its 6th season, People reported that his parents were a bit frustrated. But, Brown was eager to make Kagan a part of his life, stating that, “[Alli] has stirred something inside me and made my soul wake up. I hope we can blend our lives together and I can take her back to Alaska.”

So grateful for my girlfriend Alli. I'm blessed that she is here with my family.

She and my mom are truly inspiring.

Love conquers all. pic.twitter.com/LKZsvxkipI — Joshua Bam Bam Brown (@JoshBamBamBrown) June 30, 2017

A couple of years later, in Spring 2018, Brown and Kagan decided to buy a ferry boat. Brown revealed that the couple actually came up with the idea when they were spending time in New York together. According to In Touch Weekly, Brown wrote on Facebook that, “When I visited New York that summer we were still just friends. The boat idea came to us when we were on the Staten Island Ferry … How cool it would be to have a space that large and also be on the water! Alli searched and found the old ferry just before [the boat] was going to be sold for scrap! We have been gutting and renovating her ever since. It’s been a blast … Alli has great artistic vision and huge plans for the renovation. My dad is excited to help us with the plumbing, and the rest of the family can’t wait to come aboard.” Hit Berry has reported that the couple has named the boat “Fathom This”, while Monsters and Critics reported that its original name was the “Osprey”.

Alaskan Bush People airs on the Discovery Channel, with new episodes airing on Sunday nights, as well as throughout the week. Reruns and specials air nearly every day on the network.

According to Kagan’s IMDb page, she hasn’t worked in the entertainment industry since 2017, but she does have a pretty impressive resume. She has worked for several hit reality shows, in addition to Alaskan Bush People. Some of the shows that Kagan has worked on include 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, True Life, 16 and Pregnant, Teen Mom, Teen Mom 2, Teen Mom 3 and Submissive Wives. Kagan appears to be spending her time with Brown and working on their boat together, though she hasn’t really been appearing on ABP, like Brown has been this season.

But, Kagan did join Brown in being with his mother while she was battling stage 4 lung cancer, as reported by Secrets to School Success. Ami Brown is currently in remission.

