Where Are Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Getting Married?

Where Are Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Getting Married?

  • Updated
Hailey Baldwin Justin Bieber married where

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly getting married as early as next week, and will be holding the ceremony outside of the country.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin might marry as early as next week, per a new report by TMZ, which would be a surprising change to the initial report that they intended to wait at least a year before having a wedding.

In the wake of the release of photos of Baldwin and Bieber applying for a marriage license in New York earlier this week, TMZ now reports that Baldwin and Bieber aren’t waiting- and they’re likely going to get married in a small ceremony outside of the country when it happens.

Here’s what you need to know about Baldwin and Bieber’s likely marriage location.

Bieber & Baldwin Are Likely to Marry in Ontario, Canada

View this post on Instagram

absolute best friend.

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

According to TMZ, a source has claimed that the “likely” spot for the A-list couple’s nuptials will be Ontario, Canada. Bieber himself is Canadian and recently bought a massive estate in Ontario in August, which was complete with a private race track.

Bieber’s mansion reportedly cost $5 million, and has a full equestrian center, sits on five acres of land, and private access to a lake. If the couple is looking for a private wedding location, this spot would certainly fit the bill.

What’s more, the marriage certificate essentially confirms that they will get married within 60 calendar days, as it expires if a couple waits any longer than that.

Bieber & Baldwin Still Plan to Have a Big Celebration Next Year, According to TMZ

Baldwin and Bieber might not have given up on their original plans for a big wedding the following year. TMZ reports that in addition to their small, private ceremony that looks to occur in the near future, they’re still planning on throwing a big bash in a year for a much larger audience.

Some sources claimed to TMZ that Baldwin and Bieber actually got married at the courthouse, and didn’t just apply for a marriage license. This has not been verified by any source or publication.

Though much of Baldwin and Bieber’s romance seems to have been markedly non-traditional, it’s possible that they’re still taking the marriage down the path of tradition with a ceremony rather than a courtroom marriage: Bieber reportedly planned his proposal to Baldwin, and even asked her father for his blessing prior to making the move.

 

  • Published
Read More

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook