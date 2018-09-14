Where Are Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Getting Married?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin might marry as early as next week, per a new report by TMZ, which would be a surprising change to the initial report that they intended to wait at least a year before having a wedding.

In the wake of the release of photos of Baldwin and Bieber applying for a marriage license in New York earlier this week, TMZ now reports that Baldwin and Bieber aren’t waiting- and they’re likely going to get married in a small ceremony outside of the country when it happens.

Here’s what you need to know about Baldwin and Bieber’s likely marriage location.

Bieber & Baldwin Are Likely to Marry in Ontario, Canada

According to TMZ, a source has claimed that the “likely” spot for the A-list couple’s nuptials will be Ontario, Canada. Bieber himself is Canadian and recently bought a massive estate in Ontario in August, which was complete with a private race track.

Bieber’s mansion reportedly cost $5 million, and has a full equestrian center, sits on five acres of land, and private access to a lake. If the couple is looking for a private wedding location, this spot would certainly fit the bill.

What’s more, the marriage certificate essentially confirms that they will get married within 60 calendar days, as it expires if a couple waits any longer than that.

Bieber & Baldwin Still Plan to Have a Big Celebration Next Year, According to TMZ

Baldwin and Bieber might not have given up on their original plans for a big wedding the following year. TMZ reports that in addition to their small, private ceremony that looks to occur in the near future, they’re still planning on throwing a big bash in a year for a much larger audience.

Some sources claimed to TMZ that Baldwin and Bieber actually got married at the courthouse, and didn’t just apply for a marriage license. This has not been verified by any source or publication.

Though much of Baldwin and Bieber’s romance seems to have been markedly non-traditional, it’s possible that they’re still taking the marriage down the path of tradition with a ceremony rather than a courtroom marriage: Bieber reportedly planned his proposal to Baldwin, and even asked her father for his blessing prior to making the move.