JWoww Files For Divorce From Roger Mathews

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her husband, Roger Mathews,” have split. According to Asebury Park Press, Farley filed for divorce earlier this month.

“The Plaintiff and the Defendant have irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months which make it appear that the marriage should be dissolved and that there is no prospect of reconciliation,” Farley’s complaint said.

According to TMZ, JWoww cited irreconcilable differences and claims that her marriage “has been on the rocks for at least 6 months.”

Earlier this year, Mathews took to social media to express some of his feelings on his marriage. His candid post received a lot of attention.

“Some days it’s a struggle to stay together. Some days she calls me a f**king d**k head (cause I am). Some days the grass looks greener on the other side. We aren’t even close to perfect and I have no intention on pretending that we are,” he wrote.

Taking a look at her Instagram page, it appears as though JWoww has deleted all photos of her and her soon-to-be ex-husband. Mathews has a couple of pictures still up, including the one below, taken on August 7.

JWoww and Mathews tied the knot on October 18, 2015. They have two children together, daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2.

“So blessed to welcome our precious son Greyson Valor Mathews. He arrived healthy at 6:03pm tonight and the most beautiful part is Roger got to deliver him with our doctor. Our family is complete! I took so many videos and pics and want to share them all in one place. Download my app and over the next two weeks, I will be adding the most beautiful photos and videos,” JWoww wrote on Instagram on May 5, 2016, announcing the birth of her son.

JWoww and Mathews recently celebrated their 8-year anniversary (of dating, not marriage). They posed for a photo together, which Mathews posted on social media.

JWoww rose to fame on MTV’s Jersey Shore. She has been filming the reality television’s reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Reunion.