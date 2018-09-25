Every Rumored Feature on Kanye West’s ‘Yandhi’

T his week, Kanye West will reportedly release his ninth studio album Yandhi. The rapper hinted that the release of the album will coincide with his upcoming spot on Saturday Night Live on September 29th. Yandhi, as its currently known, is also believed to be a spiritual sequel to West’s controversial 2013 release Yeezus.

Given that the album has just recently been announced, there is little information on the sonic direction of Yandhi, or how long its been in the works. That said, West has dropped hints and teasers as to which artists he’s been working with, and who may appear on the final tracklist. Since we’re nearing its release, we’ve decided to list all the people who are rumored to be on Yandhi.

6ix9ine

West has taken to posting sketches of the artists he works with, which he did with 6ix9ine on September 9. “In the studio with 69,” he wrote in the caption. The two were later photographed by BMJ Studios’ Don Cannon and posted on his account with the caption “God d*mmit look what y’all did.”

In a recent interview with Chicago’s 107.5 Morning Show, West listed 6ix9ine as one of the rappers he wanted to work with. “I love his energy,” he said. 6ix9ine was similarly complimentive of West, as he told TMZ he’s enjoyed working on the upcoming album. “I’m on it! I’m on the album,” he revealed. “I swear. Kanye didn’t want me to tell y’all.”

Chance The Rapper

West and Chance The Rapper have been close ever since the duo appeared on each other’s 2016 albums, Coloring Book and The Life of Pablo. Recently, West announced that they would be collaborating on a full album together titled Good Ass Job and that it would be recorded in their native Chicago.

West and Chance have been photographed in the studio together, and recently, a video came out that showed West’s son Saint and Chance’s daughter Kensli playing together and dancing to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” It’s unclear whether Chance will appear on Yandhi, but if West’s July rollout of music proved anything, its that there’s lots of artistic spillover between albums.

Lil Pump

West and Lil Pump have proven to be one of rap’s most unlikely collaborations. The duo released the joint single “I Love It” on September 7, and the song skyrocketed up the charts, eventually peaking at number six on the Billboard Hot 100.

West listed Lil Pump as one of his new favorite rappers, and earlier this year, Pump shouted West out when he asked him to appear on his mixtape Harvard Dropout. It’s unclear whether “I Love It” will be included on the Yandhi tracklist, but its unexpected success on the charts may be the deciding factor. Watch the music video above.

Rick Rubin

Rick Rubin was a key collaborator on 2013’s Yeezus, and given the rumored connections between that album and Yandhi, his involvement makes sense. West tweeted that he and Rubin had dinner on September 9, confirming that they’re back to talking about musical ideas.

In addition to the tweet, Rubin has long teased the existence of a Yeezus sequel, telling Complex that there “might be” another album made up of new material and leftover tracks from those sessions. No studio photos of him have yet been released.

Rhymefest & GLC

Rhymefest and GLC have worked with West his 2004 debut The College Dropout. Both artists were included in the sketch that West posted on Instagram on September 15, alongside Chance The Rapper and longtime collaborator Consequence.

Rhymefest and West had a falling out earlier this year when the former accused West of not doing his part to support the Chicago foundation Art of Culture Inc. Rhymefest said that the rapper was not as involved as he once was, but it appears the two have worked out their differences and gotten back in the studio.

Zaytoven

Zaytoven posted a photo of him, West, and Chance The Rapper on August 29. “In w these guys today! NEW W A V E S Coming entire new sounds,” he wrote on Twitter. The Atlanta producer has previously worked with West, as they both produced the Pusha T song “Snow Brick House” that leaked in 2015.

Zaytoven previously told Fact Magazine that while he respects West, he’s more interested in younger artists. “Of course I’m inspired by people like Kanye because they’re real innovative and big musical people, but I care more about brand new voices,” he said. Its possible that he and West are trying to be more sonically adventurous than usual with their recent sessions.

Young Thug

@kanyewest If I’m not on #YANDHI I’m never talking to u again #OnGod — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) September 18, 2018

No rapper is more eager to be on Yandhi than Young Thug. Thugger took to Twitter shortly after West announced the album’s release date and demanded that he be featured on it. “@kanyewest If I’m not on #YANDHI I’m never talking to u again #OnGod,” he wrote.

Thugger named a track on his 2015 album Jeffery after West, and he told Complex that they recorded over 40 songs together that have yet to be released. “Me and him, we did a lot of songs, a lot of rhythms,” he told The Angie Martinez Show. “I guess we’re just placing them, getting them together.”