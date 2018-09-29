LISTEN: Every Snippet from Kanye West’s ‘Yandhi’

Yandhi is almost here. The highly-anticipated album by Kanye West is set to come out tonight during his appearance on Saturday Night Live, which starts at 11:35 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

While its unclear how long West has been working on Yandhi, or whether it will have sonic and stylistic similarities to his 2013 release Yeezus, the rapper has teased several snippets from the album’s recording sessions. We’ve assembled all of them below, along with information on who is featured and who produced each respective track.

’80 Degrees’

West originally teased this snippet on his Instagram on September 14th. The snippet came accompanied by a video of West driving around the city at night and working on new music in the studio. “80 Degrees,” as its referred to on Genius, harkens back to the Auto-Tuned crooning that he popularized on 808s & Heartbreak with lyrics pertaining to family and not wanting to be let down.

“I can float on the water, father hold me close,” he sings, “don’t let me down, I know you won’t.” The track, also known as “Don’t Let Me Down,” is produced by West and, according to Genius, may feature a guest verse from Chicago rapper G Herbo and additional production from Ronny J. The track was reused for an Instagram teaser on September 27 with a three-dimensional display of the Yandhi album cover.

‘Untitled’ featuring Kid Cudi

This brief snippet dates back to April 27, when West was working on his collaborative album with Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghosts. The track is currently untitled, but seeing as Cudi has been confirmed as a features on Yandhi, its possible this may resurface in finished form. The track is produced by West and longtime collaborator Mike Dean.

The lyrics see West address President Donald Trump and his predecessor, Barack Obama. Other artists who have been confirmed as features are Ty Dolla Sign, 6ix9ine, Young Thug and the late XXXTentacion.

‘Slave Name’

“Slave Name,” as its tentatively referred to on Genius, was previewed at FADER’s New York office on September 27. The track, also produced by West, features lyrics about rejecting his titular “Slave Name” and talking to his children about growing up in a famous household.

“Saint, you don’t really need a last name,” he raps, “North, you don’t really need a last name / I’m giving up my slave name.” The beat is minimal, with a hard-hitting drum pattern and faint instrumentation in the background. The title harkens back to the popular Yeezus single “New Slaves,” though the sonic makeup of the track suggests its a more mellow listen.

‘Untitled 2’

On May 1, West previewed this untitled clip for TMZ founder Harvey Levin. During the impromptu performance, West can heard spitting over a minimal beat reminiscent of his Yeezus period, while the lyrics again harken back to a Yeezus track: “I Am a God.”

“See I been washed in tradition that Imma [sic] rinse / hopped off the Amistad and made Imma God,” he raps. “It’s always a lituation when I’m involved / See I say what they say when the mic is off.”

For additional information on the Yandhi rollout and what time it’ll be released, click on the link below.