Layla Lace: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Drake is reportedly filing a lawsuit against a woman named Layla Lace. The Toronto rapper is suing Lace for civil extortion, emotional distress, defamation, abuse of process and fraud. According to TMZ, Lace accused Drake of getting her pregnant, and threatened rape allegations when he didn’t take her on his 2017 world tour.

The rapper is asking for unspecified damages, and claims that Lace created a “fantasy relationship” between them that was never as serious as she thought. Read on to learn more about Lace.

1. She Met Drake During a 2017 Concert In Manchester

TMZ reports that Drake and Layla Lace met last year during the Manchester leg of his Boy Meets World Tour. After one of the concerts, they hooked up at his hotel room, where the rapper says they had consensual sex and “Layla also voluntarily and seemingly happily performed oral sex.”

The lawsuit goes on to state that Lace was sent home after their tryst, and was furious that Drake wasn’t going to take her on the rest of the Boy Meets World Tour with him. According to celebrity lawyer Larry Stein, there were several text messages between the two that show the relationship’s one-sided nature.

Lace repeatedly messaged Drake and told him that she missed him, fueling what the rapper later called a “fantasy relationship.” At a certain point, he said, he didn’t have the “time or energy to respond” and that reportedly set her off.

2. She Announced Her Pregnancy During a SiriusXM Interview

In April 2017, two months after meeting Drake, Lace posted on Instagram that she was pregnant. “So I guess still in this era this is the new thing that after you tell a dude you pregnant they stop answering they phone!!!” she wrote. “… Once you forgive and accept it just know he @champagnepapi will continue to treat you like sh*t!”

i should of ran for the hills but no i felt for the “Good Guy” image that this a**holee portrayed to be.What a #Fraud I feel so stupid !!! I never told this man “No” I did everything he told me to do Smfh !!!! (((NEVER))) asked him for a dime !!! cause i got my own bread whatever he did for me he did it on his own !!! i had to remind my self that this man was once a “Actor” So why the hell did i fall for his bullsh*t !!! What make matters worse is that when you try to be private about sh*t and keep ya mouth shut nobody cares !!! its a shame that i even have to come out of my character !!!

The post has since been deleted, but you can check out a screenshot of the full message above. According to the lawsuit, Lace threatened to publicly leak messages from Drake, and when the rapper didn’t budge, she went on SiriusXM to announce that she was having his child.

When asked how sure she was that Drake fathered the child, Lace said: “I have a child. I’m a mother already. I know who I sleep with unprotected, period. So it’s 100 percent sure.” He knows it, so at the end of the day, I’mma [sic] just leave it at that.”

3. She Claimed That Drake Assaulted Her But the Rapper Was Cleared

Lace reportedly refused to take a paternity test after Drake asked her to. The rapper was quoted as saying the whole thing was a scam. “There is no credible evidence of pregnancy,” he said, “nor any baby, which would have been born last Fall.”

The lawsuit reports that after a period of silence, Lace decided to go to New York authorities and accuse Drake of raping her during their one night stand. She demanded money from the rapper or else she would make the rape complaint public.

New York referred the case to Manchester police, who interviewed Drake and ultimately cleared him of all charges. Despite this, Lace persisted in her extortion, and demanded the rapper pay her off. He responded with the lawsuit that’s currently underway.

4. Leaked DMs Appear to Prove That Her Claims Are False

Weeks after Lace appeared on SiriusXM, a screenshot of one of her private messages was posted on the gossip site The Shade Room. The screenshot appears to show Lace talking to a friend about the pregnancy scandal, and how the entire thing is fake.

“What you gon do when they find out is all fake doe?” asked the other person in the chat. Lace appears to respond by writing: “It will be too late lol publicity will make me $ even if he don’t want me idc.” In a separate message, Lace writes: “I’m still gonna get this money.”

The screenshot blew up on Instagram, which The Shade Room posted with the caption: “Welp… Another mystery solved.” Drake himself liked the post.

5. She’s an Instagram Model But She Recently Deleted Her Account

According to Narcity, Lace is an Instagram model who previously worked as a stripper. Drake was reportedly interested in meeting her by way of her Instagram posts, and had a friend reach out to her before the Manchester concert. Since the details of the lawsuit went public on Tuesday, Lace has deleted her Instagram account.